Cradle Mountains in Tasmania on a rare sunny day - photo by the author

Gratitude often comes into our mind at moments of pause, not while we are in full action hustling from one task to the other.

Allowing that reflective pause for gratitude is critical to remain grounded and thankful. It can also come as a regular reminder from an event.

For me, September holds a very special rhythm. Around this time of year, many years ago, I received my first Australian work visa. One year later, we got our permanent residency. And just recently we received our Australian citizenship with a lovely ceremony surrounded by friends.

None of it happened exactly on World Gratitude Day (21 September), but all of it somehow around it. And every year when this date comes up, it feels like a reminder: slow down, look back and thank the universe.

🟡 Why World Gratitude Day Exists

World Gratitude Day began in 1965, when spiritual leader Sri Chinmoy suggested during a gathering in Hawaii that one day each year should be dedicated to gratitude. The idea was simple but powerful: people from all nations pausing together to acknowledge the good in their lives and the contributions of others.

Since then, the United Nations has recognised 21 September as World Gratitude Day: a reminder that thankfulness transcends culture, country and language. Gratitude is a human connector.

🧘‍♀️ Mindfulness in Everyday Places

Gratitude doesn’t always require a mountain view as in the Tasmania example. Sometimes we find it sitting quietly by the harbour, watching boats sway in the breeze, or simply noticing the light change in your own suburb.

The body language of stillness — like pausing to breathe, to look or to listen — anchors us in the present. These mindful pauses remind us that gratitude is not only for rare, spectacular moments but also for the ordinary scenes we often rush past.

Whether reflecting in the Lake St Clair National Park in Tasmania with a view to the Cradle Mountain or my quiet Sydney bay reflecting the morning sun on the way to the ferry, gratitude deepens when we stop long enough to notice.

I am grateful to call Mosman Bay in Sydney home - photo by the author

🟡 Gratitude as a Habit

In my view gratitude is more than a feeling or a calendar reminder, I see it as regular practice. We often wait for the “big wins” to say thanks, but the real magic comes in making gratitude a rhythm or a habit.

Writing down three things each night. Pausing before meals. Saying thank you out loud to someone who made your day easier. These tiny rituals create a mindset shift when you stop focusing on what’s missing and start seeing what’s present.

Remembering the beginning of the pandemic when the world seemed to pause; back then I took this as a chance for mindfulness and put a dedicated calendar on the wall to add the gratitude topic per day. That gratitude lasted quite a while and helped to overcome a period of uncertainty.

✍️ How I Practice Gratitude

Write : Jotting down small wins in a notebook or inside my Notion app.

Speak : Thanking people publicly and privately, especially colleagues and collaborators.

Reflect: Remembering places I enjoy (as on the photo) or milestones like visas, residencies and now our citizenship as anchor points.

🪞 The Reflection

What could you look back on this week and feel grateful for?

Sometimes the best way to move forward is to pause, look around, and give thanks without wanting anything back.

Gunnar

