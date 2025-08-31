After busy weeks with book launch and speaking gigs, I started to rearrange some things:

A refreshed look for my website

A new name for my Substack publication

Clearer structure across all my newsletters

On the surface, it might look like being busy with the “marketing” aspect of my work. But behind it was something deeper: the quiet habit of reflection.

🪞 Why Reflection Matters

We often think progress comes from action alone. How often did we hear this: “Do more. Move faster. Tick boxes.” But without reflection, we risk sprinting in the wrong direction.

Reflection is the pause that brings clarity. Ask yourself: Does this still serve me? Reflection helps to realise an answer like: This worked once, but maybe not anymore.

Without reflecting of our work and its reception, we repeat old patterns. Same old story. If we think about it from various angles, we can re-align.

🔎 The Role of Clarity

Clarity is actually created, it doesn’t appear out of nowhere. And the task of mindful reflection is how we carve it out.

When you pause long enough to see the bigger picture, you notice the connections you missed in the rush. Suddenly, decisions feel lighter, priorities become sharper, and next steps more obvious. But then we just run without seeing that the race continued in another arena.

Clarity is what turns reflection from rumination into direction.

✍️ How I Practice Reflection

Daily : I journal short notes not about everything I did, but about one thing I learned. As a tech geek I use a mix of Notion, Apple Notes, and a good old paper based notebook.

Weekly : On Sundays I do a “mini-retrospective” after calming down from the weekly exercises to find out what gave me energy, what drained it, and what I’ll change next week for the work ahead.

Quarterly: I zoom out more deliberately and ask myself if my projects, newsletters, and commitments are still aligned with my bigger purpose of whom I serve achieving what?

Reflection doesn’t need hours, it’s enough to have the right intention in a “shifting the gears” approach. Even a few minutes with a notebook or a walk without your phone can create clarity.

Who is my ideal companion for that? A good flat white will do for me.

Flat white at Krimper Café, my favourite café in Melbourne

🔁 From Pause to Plan

In Happy Habits, the first two steps are Pause and Plan. Reflection is what bridges them. Without pausing, plans are guesses. With reflection, plans become choices.

It’s not about looking back with regret. It’s about looking back with curiosity, so we can look forward with clarity.

䷢ The Reflection

When was the last time you paused not just to rest but to reflect?

What might you discover if you asked yourself: Does this still serve me?

Thanks for reading. If this sparked your own ideas of how to follow up well or you have any tip to share — I would love to hear from you.

Gunnar

Want to learn more about building habits? Please read my new book, Happy Habits, which just has been published on Amazon.

👉 Please check it out and order here

✍️ You can also grab a signed copy within 🇦🇺🇳🇿 or sent worldwide