Punakha Suspension Bridge - photo by Faris Mohammed on Unsplash

It was in a cold October before moving to Australia. I was in between roles at the same employer, felt a bit burnt out and overwhelmed after a stretch of corporate intensity in Switzerland. So I did what no one expected:

I flew to Bhutan, a kingdom in the Himalayas in the size of Switzerland with only 10% of its population.

Two weeks. No inbox. No LinkedIn. No schedule I controlled. Just a local guide, a driver, and a minivan weaving through Himalayan valleys where smiles were mandatory and Wi-Fi was optional.

From the moment we landed in Paro, I knew this trip would be different. The descent through the mountains is one of the world’s most challenging landings; only a handful of pilots are even certified to fly it. That tells you something already.

I had no idea that Bhutan – a country obsessed with Gross National Happiness instead of GDP – would teach me the habit I didn’t know I needed.

🧘‍♂️ Happiness Is a Slow Habit

One moment stands out like a postcard in my mind.

We sat across from a monastery in Punakha for a picnic. Schoolchildren in traditional dress skipped along a dusty path behind us, laughing like it was in the 1800s or before; in some ways, it still felt like it was. Our guide offered us tea, then handed a few folded bank notes to a man who was sitting there with nothing but a prayer bead and a smile.

No words. Just kindness.

There was no productivity metric to hit. No KPI to measure compassion. And yet… I felt more human than I had in months.

The trip unfolded like that every day.

We rode horses halfway up to the famous Tiger’s Nest monastery, then hiked the rest on foot, breathless from the altitude but grounded by the serenity. I remember thinking: The way is the purpose, not the destination.

Punakha Dzong - photo by Pema Gyamtsho on Unsplash

📮 From Politeness to Presence

Bhutan didn’t just reset my pace. It reminded me of the joy in pausing.

I still remember the Bhutanese word for “hello” (and can pronounce it until now): kuzuzangpo-la.

Try saying that fast, you can’t! And that’s the point. It slows you down, forces you to be present, to acknowledge the other person properly.

Since then, I’ve held onto that principle by taking time to greet, to reflect, to notice. These are small things, but they shape how I show up.

How to show that in day to day life? It’s exactly how I react when someone gives me a business card. I look at it, turn it around, look at their face, and pay attention with impression. Connect, not collect.

🏔️ From Mountain Silence to City Rhythm

After Bhutan, I didn’t return with a five-year plan. But I did come back with something better: a new relationship with time. One that prioritised habits like presence, reflection, and the gentle discipline of letting go.

Years later, when I wrote my new book Happy Habits, Bhutan was always in the background. As a mindset, not just a destination.

I didn't have the words back then. But now, I do.

Sometimes the right place finds you at the right moment and whispers: slow down.

Have you ever visited a place that changed your pace?

– Gunnar

