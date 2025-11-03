Over the weekend, I made a small change that felt like a big one.

After months of writing about book publishing, I renamed my main Substack from Business Book Builder to Busy Book Builder. Just one word is different but it changed the tone completely.

The new name now feels closer to what I actually do: help busy professionals and founders turn their expertise into books without losing their rhythm. That one tweak brought everything into alignment again.

Do I still write for those who want to write or publish their business book? Sure - but not only those. Just working with my current clients on a yoga book and another autobiography. These are not business books - and still they are busy and want to get it done. That’s how I can help.

🔧 Tiny Tweaks, Big Shifts

Adjustment means to me fine-tuning what already works, not completely starting over or going back to restart from scratch.

We often think that change means tearing everything down. But more often, just a single word, a single action or a single decision can brings the missing clarity.

Sometimes an adjustment is visible externally, such as this slightly changed name, a refreshed layout, or an adapted routine.

At other occasions the change is rather internal and invisible by redefining what success looks like for you right now.

Either way, small corrections keep us on course and support our growth in a compound way.

Already the fourth name for my main Substack

🧭 From Perfection to Progress

I mentioned earlier that I grew up in Germany and spent most of my career in Switzerland. Sounds like striving for perfection… knowing that will never work.

Continuous progress is what we should achieve - like the medieval stonemasons spent their whole life to improve their craft figuratively from the rough ashlar towards the perfect ashlar knowing they will never achieve that target.

In the past and before I learned Masonic values, I used to see rebranding or visible changes more as a failure… a sign that I didn’t get it right the first time.

Today I see that as a natural evolution. Every project, all my books and also my main Substack newsletter reflects who we are. Take it like a season: when they change, so should we and adopt that to our work.

Or in short: perfection limits growth, adjustment keeps it alive.

Getting back to playing the Grand Piano - adjust my stile with age

✍️ How I Practice Adjustment

Check for clarity: I revisit my projects every few months to see if they still fit who I am today. Some surprise adjustments make all the difference.

Curiosity to hear from others: I listen to feedback from my network, even the subtle signals from readers or clients make me think.

Change without big process: I allow myself to rename, rewrite or reframe without guilt as this is part of the creative process.

🪞 The Reflection

What small change could you make this week that would make everything else fit better?

In my view adjustment doesn’t mean failure, it rather signals others that you’re paying attention.

