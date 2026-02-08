I don’t drink coffee to wake up, rather to slow down enough to notice what matters.

Coffee has followed me my whole life, across countries and cultures, but it only became meaningful once I stopped treating it as fuel. Somewhere between different cities, different tastes, and different rhythms of life, coffee shifted from something I consumed automatically to something I chose deliberately.

That choice changed how I start conversations, how I think, and how I create. As a cover lover, I don’t own a coffee machine as I want to earn the moment. Here is my story related to today’s Caffeine day.

☕️ Growing up in a coffee city

I grew up in Bremen 🇩🇪 the city of fairy tales and the big business of Jacobs Douwe Egberts, one of the most known German coffee brands.

While Leipzig might be known to host the oldest café within Germany’s borders, there was even an older one: the first ever opened café on German territory was located in Bremen in the Schütting building which hosts the Chamber of Commerce since 1848.

Growing up there I never got into coffee because the people there enjoy drinking it filtered. Many families or company kitchen corners have a coffee machine with those Melissa filters until today.

My work mate Frank used to say: “Place a hammer into the coffee can. If it goes down, the coffee is not strong enough”.

What I didn’t know – the rival coffee city Hamburg was the birthplace of German chemist Friedlieb Ferdinand Runge (1794–1867) who was instrumental for enjoying coffee of the whole world.

Once Runge delivered a chemical demonstration to the famous German poet Johann Wolfgang von Goethe who was so impressed that he gave Runge a carton of coffee beans which he received from a Greek as a delicacy.

Runge worked with the coffee beans until he discovered caffeine by distilling it again and again – the rest is history. Remembering the inventor, coffee lover celebrate his birthday today on 8 February as Caffeine Day.

There is another day for coffee lovers – the International Coffee Day celebrates the industry on 1 October. I celebrate today because this habit is about how coffee fits into our lives, not how popular it is.

Family business tradition in café Stecker in Bremen, all photos by the author

🍯 Coffee served in a pot

My passion for enjoying coffee started much later, in Damascus. A few years before their civil war started, we travelled for a week to the two largest cities in Syria walking over 7000 years old cobblestones in a peaceful world.

Visiting a café in a little laneway, a young barista from Iraq served maybe the best coffee I ever had until then – in a small long-handled pot called cezve; no machine, no ceremony – just time, care and attention. This was the moment I understood that it’s only fair to take time to enjoy carefully prepared coffee.

I still remember the silence around that cup, the way it invited conversation rather than distraction. Looking back, that moment already carried the essence of what coffee would later become for me: not speed, not productivity, but presence.

While I don’t have a photo of that particular café anymore, I still remember the place where we sat and enjoyed many coffees prepared in the same way.

Relaxing atmosphere to enjoy coffee in Damascus

🫖 Black tea, cappuccino or flat white?

Living in Switzerland as a tea drinker I turned into coffee after that trip to Syria, especially as we visited more destinations in Africa and the Middle East like Turkey, Morocco and other places who enjoy drinking coffee outside of the Western industry built around that.

When we came to the South Pacific ten years ago I discovered that it’s hard to find really good black tea down under (they drink it in masses). my German neighbour Olav used to say: “After a cup of tea the world looks quite different.”

In New Zealand 🇳🇿 I fell in love with flat white which is an espresso-based drink characterised by a higher ratio of coffee to milk and a very thin layer of silky micro foam. For me it has a stronger, more intense coffee flavour compared to milkier latte or airy cappuccino.

But who invented it when Wellington, Melbourne and Sydney claim that?

Enjoying my flat white at The Coffee Factory in Sydney with “Happy Habits”

🥁 Coffee as a rhythm, not a drink

Over time, coffee stopped being about taste with its endless variety and started becoming about timing. I realised the cup mattered less than the pause around it.

Wherever I was in the world, coffee became a reliable rhythm – a small interruption that created space for thinking. That space is where ideas tend to show up.

In most cities I visit, I look for cafés that help me keep that rhythm alive. They don’t need to look like my favourite in this photo. What matters is the regular moment of reflection – a quiet prerequisite for creativity.

My favourite bookshop & café in Sydney called Ampersand

✍️ From reflection to action

One day in September 2022 my wife and I went to the city of Bowral, about two hours South of Sydney. While sitting over a good flat white in the Press Café, I had an idea for my first business book while Alexandra went shopping next door. As my iPhone battery died I had to write the thoughts on paper like in good old days. I bet reflecting while enjoying my coffee was helpful to create the whole book concept in one go.

By accident we returned to Bowral on the same day the following year – now I had the published book in my hands alongside the paper with the original concept. Have a look what coffee can do:

At the birthplace of my book “Connect & Act” with remarkable latte art

✍️ How I practice enjoying coffee

I earn the moment: I don’t own a coffee machine on purpose. If I want a coffee, I step out, slow down and choose the place intentionally.

I sit without rushing: No takeaway cups while walking. Coffee deserves a chair, a table and a few uninterrupted minutes.

I stack reflection onto the ritual: Coffee is my anchor for thinking, writing, and noticing what otherwise gets lost in busy days.

🪞 The reflection

When was the last time you truly enjoyed something simple – without turning it into fuel for the next task?

Gunnar

