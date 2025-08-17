Last week, I stood in front of a room of marketing professionals, sharing ideas about my subject matter expertise and about human connections. Left brain content and right brain in a good mix.

The famous DigiMarCon conference company - apparently one of the largest series in 56 cities across the globe - invited to run a masterclass about Agentic AI and Marketing Automation as well as moderating a panel.

For many people, public speaking is terrifying. The thought of facing an audience - whether 12 people in a boardroom or 1200 in a convention center - can trigger sweaty palms, shaky voices, and sleepless nights.

For me, it felt natural. Not effortless, but practiced.

Because speaking up is not a gift I was born with. It’s a habit I built.

The scary moment came when they invited me to be the Master of Ceremonies (MC) for Sydney and for Melbourne as well. I totally enjoyed it!

Finally MC of a global conference at a large stage

🎤 From Boardroom Nerves to Big Stages

I still remember my first team presentations at HP in Switzerland, technology flavour in traditional corporate environment. A dozen colleagues staring back at me. My heart raced, my slides blurred, and I rushed through my words to finish as quickly as possible.

It wasn’t glamorous or polished but a good start to build on.

Each time I spoke, something shifted. I learned how to pause and how to breathe. How to look at the audience instead of my notes. Over time, weekly team updates turned into client meetings, then boardroom briefings, and eventually keynote sessions at conferences with over a thousand people.

The rooms changed size, the principle never did.

🟡 Speaking as a Habit

We often label public speaking as a talent as if some people have it and others don’t.

I tend to disagree. Speaking is a muscle like writing or running. The more you train it, the stronger it gets. You just need to get started - and maybe have a good reason, motivation or trigger where the reward exceeds the risk.

Confidence doesn’t appear in a lightning bolt of inspiration. It sneaks in quietly through practice and repetition. The more you stand up, the less it shakes you. The more you speak, the more natural it feels.

And one day, what once terrified you, becomes a reliable routine.

Running my own Partner Event in my role at ActiveCampaign

✍️ How I Practice

Even now, after countless presentations, I treat speaking like a habit:

Preparation : I always over-prepare for the first draft of a talk. It calms my nerves. While I know that I can deliver, I don’t take it for granted.

Rehearsal : I practice out loud where possible, even just while walking, to find the rhythm of the words.

Reflection: After every talk, I jot down what worked and what didn’t. I talk to the audience which points resonated.

These small steps add up. Progress > perfection.

䷢ Progress > Perfection

What area of your life could feel less frightening if you treated it like a habit, not a one-time test?

Speaking in public taught me this: courage comes from practicing through the task, not from erasing fear.

And that, like every other habit, starts with showing up.

Thanks for reading. If this sparked your own ideas about public speaking or any activity to grow by practice — I would love to hear from you.



Gunnar

Want to learn more about building habits? Please read my new book, Happy Habits, which just has been published on Amazon.

👉 Please check it out and order here

✍️ You can also grab a signed copy within 🇦🇺🇳🇿 or sent worldwide