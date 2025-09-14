Meeting Bianca Schwartpaul at a Chamber of Commerce event in Sydney

Screens connect us. Meetings transform us. We spend hours scrolling, clicking and liking across all social media platforms but how much of it really stays with us?

Digital connections are easy to make and even easier to forget. That’s the paradox: the more we connect, the less we sometimes remember. A kind of digital dementia. It feels like collect, not connect.

That’s why real-life encounters matter so much. A coffee, a handshake, a shared laugh. They etch themselves into memory in a way no Zoom call or “like” button ever can.

When I meet someone in person who I first knew online — like Louise Sandoval on her trip to Sydney last week — the relationship changes instantly. It gains texture, the memory sticks. A conversation flows differently when you can see into the person’s eyes, hear the pauses, and sense the energy in the room.

🧠 What Is Digital Dementia?

The term Digital Dementia was first coined by German neuroscientist Dr. Manfred Spitzer in his 2012 book of the same name. He described how the overuse of digital devices — especially for tasks we once did in our heads — can lead to memory problems, reduced attention span, and cognitive decline.

Think of it this way: when our phones remember every number, every appointment and every detail, our brain doesn’t practice those functions anymore. Just like a muscle that goes unused, memory and focus weaken.

That doesn’t mean technology is bad. It means without balance, we risk outsourcing too much of our thinking and socialising to screens. The result? Shallow connections, forgotten conversations, and less resilience in our minds.

Currently I’m editing my mum’s third book that covers preventing digital dementia which could even lead into Parkinson’s disease, the topic of her first book published earlier this year.

Editing my mum’s new book on preventing digital dementia as a successor for her first book about Parkinson’s made me even more aware: real-life interactions are not just nice to have, they’re protective for our brain health.

🟡 R U OK? Day and the Power of Presence

Last Thursday, Australia marked the R U OK? Day — a national reminder that asking “Are you OK?” can change a life.

Too many people struggle in silence, and a digital thumbs-up won’t bridge that gap. What makes the difference is being there — showing up, listening, and following up.

It’s not about a polished script or the perfect moment. It’s about building a habit of care. Checking in doesn’t take hours. It just takes presence. The real challenge is to make that a weekly habit, not a once-a-year campaign.

✍️ Follow-Up Is Where It Sticks

Here’s the key for meeting people in real life: the habit doesn’t stop at the gathering, it continues in the follow-up.

Examples include writing a quick note after coffee, sending the photo you took together, or tagging them in a post with a genuine thought. Some of my longest-running friendships and collaborations started with nothing more than a simple follow-up message.

Meeting people in real life is not about rejecting digital tools, rather about balancing them. Using online to open doors, and offline to deepen trust.

Because in the end, it’s not the number of connections that counts — it’s the quality of the ones you remember.

I met marketing agency owner Bianca Schwartpaul (pictured above) initially on LinkedIn, and later for the first time online in 2022. Since then, we keep bumping into each other at events and picking up conversations as if no time had passed. From there, one of us always follows up on LinkedIn, WhatsApp, or beyond. Same for

this year with a recent meeting in Sydney.

Meeting book marketing expert Fleur Hull in Sydney

✍️ How I Practice Meetings

Make it a series : I’ve built a habit of sitting down with people one coffee at a time. Intentional, memorable, and more than 75 conversations strong in my series, #42coffees.

Balance digital with physical : LinkedIn, Substack, Zoom and other online groups open doors but I always look for the moment to take the conversation offline.

Follow through: After the meeting I send a note, share a photo, or tag them online. Small rituals that extend the impact of the encounter.

These small habits compound. Over months or years, they turn into friendships, partnerships, and collaborations.

🪞 The Reflection

When was the last time you met someone in person who you’d only known online?

What would change if you made it a habit — not a coincidence — to take connections offline and keep them alive through follow-up?

Gunnar

Want to learn more about building habits? My new book, Happy Habits, is now available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback.

👉 Please check it out and order here

✍️ You can also grab a signed copy within 🇦🇺🇳🇿 or sent worldwide