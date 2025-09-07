Today I met Louise Sandoval in Sydney. She runs the outsourcing agency Smart Virtual Staff in the Philippines and visited clients in various places in Australia on a business trip.

Until now our connection only lived online, such as the Kajabi user group on Facebook, occasional Zoom calls, shared ideas across screens and in DMs.

Finally sitting together in real life felt different as the connection deepened onto a more personal level.

I learned so much about her industry which is often understood only by the financial gain by offshoring. But in fact some areas of expertise like dedicated deep knowledge on concrete software apps just don’t exist in Australia.

🟡 Why Relationships Matter

Networking often gets a bad name as it sounds like working. Too many people believe there is nothing to gain as it often feels to be in a room where everyone wants to sell and nobody wants to buy.

People think of business cards, forced smiles, and shallow small talk, not leading to anything.

But building true relationships is a habit — one that grows over time, through curiosity, follow-up, and shared experiences.

I much more prefer to measure networking by the depth of conversations you create instead of the number of contacts you talk to.

Or like this: from collect to connect.

☕ My Coffee Habit

My own #42coffees series is built on this principle. One coffee at a time, I sit down with people — founders, writers, leaders, or curious minds — to listen to their stories.

While those meetings rarely lead into quick transactions, they help building trust, visibility, and raise curiosity. With Louise the guest of the latest episode 79, the habit has become a powerful reminder: relationships grow through consistency, not scale.

Louise and Gunnar in Café Manon in Sydney, photo: Dexter Sandoval

✍️ How I Practice Relationships

Start with curiosity : I ask people about their stories before I share mine (at least in most cases).

Nurture online : I use LinkedIn, Zoom calls, and WhatsApp to stay in touch, not just when I “need” something.

Take it offline: Meeting for coffee or in person makes a digital connection tangible.

These small habits compound. Over months or years, they turn further into friendships, partnerships, and collaborations.

🔁 Why It Works

Relationships are the ultimate long-term habit. While they don’t pay off in the first message, the trust is built over dozens of small moments.

When I look back at my own journey, especially when I came to Sydney to study leadership and eventually move over, so many of my successful activities started with one connection nurtured over time.

📚 Lessons from Strategic Networking

In her book Stop Wasting Your Time Networking,

reminds us that real networking isn’t about pitching or collecting contacts. Her golden rule is simple:

Thou shall not sell.

Instead, she frames networking as becoming a connector of collaborators by telling stories, sharing insights, and curating introductions that create value on both sides.

For me this is a powerful reminder that relationship-building is all about the habit of showing up with curiosity and generosity.

🪞 The Reflection

Who in your network could you reach out to this week — not for business, but for a real conversation?

Sometimes the best habit you can build is showing up for people, not another task on your to-do list.

Gunnar

Want to learn more about building habits? Please read my new book, Happy Habits, which just has been published on Amazon.

👉 Please check it out and order here

✍️ You can also grab a signed copy within 🇦🇺🇳🇿 or sent worldwide