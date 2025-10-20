With a main role in an amateur club theatre performance coming up next Saturday, I wrote less over the last two weeks. That gave me the chance to reflect and adjust where needed. What I discovered was more clarity.

💡 How Clarity Appears

Clarity doesn’t arrive in a rush. It shows up quietly without expecting, for example after you stop, breathe, and give your thoughts room to form.

Most people chase clarity as if it is a sudden revelation or something we can switch on. But real clarity comes from subtraction, not addition. You don’t need more advice, content or tools. You need fewer distractions.

When I took a few days off recently over the Labour Day weekend early October, I realised how much mental clutter I built up without even noticing that.

Notifications, tasks, and ideas fighting for attention, unfortunately all at once. As soon as I stepped away from that, the noise faded and other patterns appeared.

That was the moment when I saw my next book ideas clearly for the first time.

And I got a calling when I saw the National Day of the Kangaroo upcoming Thursday 24 October. Wasn’t that the idea of my second fairy tale anyway?

Clarity doesn’t shout. It waits for you to listen.

Who is the better listener? Photo by Alexandra Habitz

📲 The Absence of Digital Screens

Last week I wrote about digital dementia becoming victims of our digital devices. While I work actively in that space I remember the best ideas appeared when I have not been on my screens.

That’s when the Gen X person I am loves to take pen and pencil, sometimes supported by an empty iPhone battery that doesn’t give me any other chance.

Sitting on fron of an empty paper is exactly why many people love creating with AI. While I also enjoy doing that, the dependency prevents creativity to happen when we have time and are in the mood - simply because we’re not used to that anymore.

Today I read that 52% of LinkedIn content is written by AI. Shocking?

Let’s keep the muscle of insightful ideation by ourselves. Let’s not unlearn critical thinking. Clarity comes from having a distance, not being in the trenches.

✍️ How I Practice Clarity

Take time off and off screen: Ensure I have enough time during the week away from my desk and outside of my screens.

Review my priorities weekly: If I discover something that doesn’t move me closer to my purpose, I simply move it further down the list.

Keep one focus per day: When everything matters, nothing does. Therefore make sure you cover that one thing properly.

🪞 The Reflection

When was the last time you gave your mind enough silence to think clearly?

If you stop chasing clarity actively, it often finds you first when you didn’t even think about it. You can’t force clarity, it comes and will find you.

Gunnar

👉 Want to go deeper into habits that stick? My new book Happy Habits is available on Amazon as ebook and paperback (hardcover coming soon).

👉 Please check it out and order here

✍️ Signed copy are available in 🇦🇺🇳🇿 or can be shipped worldwide