On Easter Saturday, I sat alone on a bench at Sydney’s Coogee Beach with one goal: to read a short book on my Kindle app in peace. You can see the vibe around me, I like this as a background to by just myself.

The book was Discipline by

, a title I had postponed reading for weeks. I thought,

“This will be a quiet, reflective hour. A little recharge.”

Especially as he promotes the idea of mini books - shorter books with up to 100 pages on one particular topic, ideal with a practical element to it.

What I didn’t expect was that by the time I flipped a dozen of pages sitting on that bench, I wasn’t just thinking about reading anymore.

I wanted to write my own.

📖 A Small Book With a Big Prompt

J.R.’s book wasn’t flashy, it didn’t try to be revolutionary. But it whispered the truth I needed to hear quite early on:

Discipline is not a cage—it is the key that unlocks the life you truly want.

I had written books before — 27 to be correct. But this time was different.

This time I wasn’t trying to build another business book. I was trying to tell a story about how I rebuilt myself and share the key learning with my readers how they can use the lessons in their life.

That Easter weekend was about one year after I started to work at what I call my dream company, ActiveCampaign. That means email marketing, AI automation, professional newsletter, and CRM. My role is to find suitable marketing agencies who refer or resell our software. The perfect job!

Before joining in April last year, I finished a 11-month period coming out of two corporate layoffs in a row. The time in between surely didn’t have internal structures, company-related KPIs and immediate client deadlines.

I had to create my agenda and adopt my habits to be successful in that interim period as a go-to-market consultant and content creator.

Still sitting on that bench, I saw a sign: JR’s second chapter is called “Mastering Your Daily Habits”. Well, here we are with an idea!

✍️ I Didn’t Plan to Write Happy Habits

That Easter weekend, I opened a blank document.

Not because I had a book outline.

Not because I had a launch plan.

But because I had a question:

Can I write a book based purely on the discipline of showing up every day with no shortcuts?

While I didn’t aim for 2,000 words a day, I just showed up and applied what JR taught: discipline.

🟡 From Reading to Writing to Rhythm

Happy Habits wasn’t born from a spark of genius. It came from a spark of consistency, paired with curiosity.

I never imagined that a mini book like Discipline would become the catalyst for my next chapter of my book publishing journey — literally.

Sometimes the right book finds you at the right bench.

There we have it: it needs a trigger. That night I sat down and wrote the whole concept in one go, spanning a couple of hours.

That’s when I came on the idea of Pause, Plan, Practice, and Partner (my specialty).

I remembered the big books about habits like James Clear’s Atomic Habits and others, went back to their key lessons and then quoted out of their wisdom in my more practical book.

This lightbulb effect of this Easter Saturday made me happy - and then I got the title!

What are you reading lately that might be telling you more than you expected?

