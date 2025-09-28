When I look back, I never planned to become an “educator.” I was just sharing ideas such as a tip in a meeting, a framework in a LinkedIn post, or a story in a book. But each time I explained something that helped someone else move forward, I felt a spark.

That spark turned into fuel. And before long, teaching wasn’t a side activity. It became a habit. I must admit: an addictive habit.

🎓 From Tutor to Trainer to Author

My teaching path started early as a university tutor, helping fellow students break down complex topics into understandable chunks. Think about Technical Computer Science or AI without LLMs. I felt that I should add more to it beyond just helping students get their results.

Later, at HP in Switzerland, I led the Train the Trainer program for Central & Eastern Europe, a region I knew very well living partially in Czech Republic and travelling across my countries regularly. It helped advance colleagues into confident educators themselves. That experience never left me.

Even before starting my career in IT, the educator habit was there: guiding tour groups across Europe in London, Venice and mainly Prague, writing about advanced sightseeing in a newspaper for 15 years, and publishing 23 travel books.

Applying that to my world after moving to Australia, I started teaching professionals how to use LinkedIn more effectively. Whether in classrooms, during a coffee meeting or behind a webinar screen, the rhythm was the same: explain, simplify, repeat, reflect.

Teaching, in all its forms, has been my motivation to learn and share.

My early LinkedIn trainings in March 2018

📚 Why Addictive?

Because the reward is instant. You see the lightbulb go on in someone’s eyes. You get that one message from a student saying, “This made sense for the first time.” Or you realise your course helped someone take their next step. That is an experience no “like button” on social can match.

And like any habit, the more you do it, the easier it becomes to start again. The teaching loop creates its own momentum.

From there I started to run my Social Selling Meetup group in 2019, turned it into webinars of 48 episodes so far, 357 weeks of posting about the same topic, plus publishing two educating books about how to use LinkedIn.

Without addiction and obsession no way to get motivated with consistency.

🎙️ Producing my Next Online Course

I write these notes while working on my next online course, Happy Habits in action. That will be the course version of my book, Happy Habits. I created and recorded two LinkedIn courses, one course about creating courses, and a live cohort program about book marketing. I even contributed to Hootsuite’s famous Social Selling course.

And yet, every new online course still feels like starting fresh, driven by my well developed teaching habit. I just need to be clear if I want to train people who want to learn and apply - or those who want to teach afterwards (that was the mistake of my first course, it was too big).

Typically I would create a slide deck and speak without being visible. For this course I follow

’s example of speaking into the camera and sharing a written section below every lesson. Still I add occasional slide overlays for certain messages - or my Habit Compass™️ as you can see below.

Overlay slides in Canva, screenshot by the author

This new course helps you start, stack and sustain habits, even when life gets messy. It will be delivered as a 7-week program with 5 lessons each which last about 3 minutes by average.

Besides the teaching habit side, it is also fun to produce, record and bringing this course to life!

👉 Please check it out on www.happyhabitz.com/course.

✍️ How I Practice the Teaching Habit

Break things down : If it can’t fit into a 15-minute lesson, I cut it smaller. Bite-size builds confidence. Writing a teaching post for more than 10 minutes? Write more crisp from the beginning.

Show, don’t tell (as I learned in creative writing): That is valid for a quick software demo via Zoom, a LinkedIn example, a real email workflow — people learn by seeing it done so that they can follow.

Reflect after every session: I note down what worked, what confused, and what I could improve next time. Perfection doesn’t that keep the teaching habit addictive but progress does: mine and theirs.

🪞 The Reflection

What’s the one thing you know so well you could teach it tomorrow?

Often you realise people want to learn from you - so you could recognise that and declare it a habit worth developing.

Gunnar

👉 Want to go deeper into habits that stick? My new book Happy Habits is available on Amazon as ebook and paperback (hardcover coming soon).

👉 Please check it out and order here

✍️ Signed copy are available in 🇦🇺🇳🇿 or can be shipped worldwide