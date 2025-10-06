The view from the markets at Bundanon Art Gallery - photo by the author

Last weekend, I did something I’m not particularly good at: I stopped for four days in a row.

No meetings, no webinars, no LinkedIn drafts, not even my monthly Casual Coffee Catchup post — just a few quiet days south of Sydney, away from the rhythm of routines.

A long weekend which somehow felt like hitting pause. But in fact, it was more about the reset I didn’t know I needed.

We drove from Sydney down to the city of Bowral in the Southern Highlands where I once started writing my book Connect & Act with nothing than a pen and paper in my hand.

We didn’t even plan to go there, initially we wanted to drive down the coastline (therefore I didn’t manage to announce it to the only Substack person I know down there).

Concept on paper and paperback book - photo by the Press Café in Borwal

Staying further inland, walking along the landscape next morning reminded me a lot at my home in Switzerland - and the mind that had been full of tasks finally made space for thoughts.

Gratefully not the deadline type of thoughts but rather the gentle kind that simply arrives when you slow down.

That’s when the idea for my 2026 book Celebrate Your Network appeared. Not as a planned brainstorm or a scheduled strategy session. Reflecting on what I’m doing in partnerships and how to apply that daily became clear to me.

The thoughts of a methodology arrived as a calm realisation. It was already there but I didn’t see it!

Clarity whispers but I can only hear it when the noise stops - and this process begins in my head.

📖 The Book Idea From my Trip

Two years ago after I launched Connect & Act which got me some consulting contracts as a nice side effect when I only worked part-time as Partner Manager, I had the idea of writing a business book about partnerships.

This is not only my daily bread and butter but also my passion. I always said that in this role I put the glue in between the supplier side and the customers by focusing on partners, such as Marketing Agencies, Consultants, Managed Service Providers etc.

While I had time at my hand, the time wasn’t there yet. At least I had some ideas and created the cover, inspired by my then freshly started #42coffees networking series.

While preparing for the last interview at ActiveCampaign in February 2025, I came up with my framework of partnerships by adding a dozen of words on a piece of paper (my iPhone ran out of power). The four winning words are:

G ive

L isten

U nite

Enhance

And by surprise they become my GLUE model - didn’t I mention the word already above?

But that’s not enough to write a book about so I kept the idea in the back burner.

Until today when the fourth day off brought the right thoughts in my head: the so-called “Pull to the Middle Method”. And now I have a 5-part book with 20 chapters all named (just not written).

Blending the Pull to the Middle Method and the GLUE framework, the book Celebrate Your Network teaches how to attract with authority, connect as a peer and grow through your community.

Planning for a publication in March/April 2026, there is time enough to reverse engineer when to start writing…

Connect & Act, LinkedIn for Startups, Celebrate Your Network

🌿 Why Taking Time Off is a Habit

Most people see rest as a reward as if they have to earn their vacations. They feel guilty when they ask again for free time just after returning.

Truth is: rest is a rhythm, not a reward. See it like a movement activities, a deep focus exercise, or even a learning program.

When we treat rest as optional, we confuse activity with achievement. That is the hustle culture with labour aspect.

When we never step back from our activities, we totally forget what we’re running toward.

Here in Australia, the country of sunny mornings and orange sunsets, the arrival of spring feels symbolic: we breathe warmer air, we have longer light, as if we got a natural invitation to slow down and breathe again.

Half of the country had on Monday off (e.g. Labour Day in NSW, Kings Birthday in Queensland etc.) which made the first daylight time saving weekend longer.

Maybe that’s why long weekends at the right time work so well here as they teach us to balance ambition with appreciation.

G’day, greetings from Springtime down under - photo by the author’s wife

✍️ How I Practice the Habit of Rest

Plan pauses same as projects: I now mark time off in my calendar before adding work events. Rest deserves its own appointment.

Shift scenery to shift state: Getting out of my usual surroundings helps reset my creative rhythm, even when it is just for a day trip.

Allow ideas land naturally: Instead of chasing inspiration, I let it come to me to just catch it. My best book ideas rarely come from behind a desk.

🪞 The Reflection

When was the last time you took a proper pause for yourself? Not because you were exhausted, but rather because you wanted to think clearly again?

Don’t forget: rest is not the opposite of progress. In my view it is the foundation that allows progress to continue in a joyful way aligned with purpose.

Gunnar

PS: Yes, grateful that my wife reminds the workaholic in me to go on a trip regularly, she is a master in this type of rest.

👉 Want to go deeper into habits that stick? My new book Happy Habits is available on Amazon as ebook and paperback (hardcover coming soon).

👉 Please check it out and order here

✍️ Signed copy are available in 🇦🇺🇳🇿 or can be shipped worldwide