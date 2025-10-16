Every morning the same: we wake up, get to our smartphones and check what happened during the night. For those who moved across time zones there will be a lot that might matter.

Between notifications, messages and updates you don’t take enough time to prepare for your day - and then the precious morning time is gone being an approved slave to technology (sharing my business life here as well).

If you really observe that over time you will realise that the world became one long feed, an addictive flow that keeps you scrolling. You pay that with a reduction of focus and limitation of creativity. Those need boundaries to occur and grow.

Once you add digital boundaries you recognise that it is not at all about rejecting technology. These boundaries you should put in place are rather about reclaiming control of your life.

Sure, you can’t avoid screens if you work, write, or connect online which is the case for many knowledge workers. It is still up to you to decide when those devices get your attention and when you don’t allow that.

🌿 The Modern Life at Risk

Currently I help my mum edit her new book about Digital Dementia. This supporting work to get her book out reminds me how that constant connectivity reshapes our brains.

The term “Digital Dementia” was coined by the German neuroscientist Dr. Manfred Spitzer already back in 2012. He warned that overusing digital devices for tasks we once did ourselves, such as remembering numbers, directions, or even birthdays, leads to a cognitive decline of our brains.

When our devices remember everything, our brain stops trying.

But this goes deeper than memory. If you observe how the behaviour of people changed when they meet than you recognise that the traditional presence in the moment with attention in front of another person is gone.

Every notification interrupts the quiet moment where ideas start to grow. And even all the apps compete for a slice of attention we never get back.

Despite working in that field from formerly hardware now to software as a service, I recognise that digital boundaries are more than a productivity hack.

My wife would say those boundaries are mental hygiene.

Our two weeks digital detox on Norfolk Island without distractions

📲 What Boundaries Look Like

Many people start changes with a radical 180 degree movement. But that is not necessary. Same as we can compound growth by 1% step by step (hello, James Clear!) so can we also deliberately make chances of reducing elements in our life step by step.

Instead of deleting every disturbing app you just need to decide when to use them. When I wrote my book Happy Habits and needed 30 min more per day I found a simple solution: moving the Facebook and Instagram apps away in a folder instead of seeing the notifications on the home screen.

Here are three boundaries that changed how I work and think:

Start the day before the screen. Don’t check your phone before breakfast. Write a few lines in a journal, or plan your first task on paper. That one quiet ritual shifts your day from reactive to intentional. Protect your deep work hours. Mute notifications and close browser tabs when you write or create. The world can wait for an hour but focus can’t. End the day with distance. Leave your phone charging outside the bedroom. Rest begins when your brain stops anticipating the next ping.

The goal is t gain control back instead of attempting a total disconnection. You find your balance once you decide when to connect and when to step back.

✍️ How I Practice the Habit of Rest

Schedule screen-free blocks: That means no messages, no scrolling, ideally no iPhone with me (and I admit, that’s hard).

Use pen and paper for planning: To be honest, I love that way of ideation in this traditional way as the energy flows from brain to paper.

Read email and LinkedIn as blocks: Avoid getting into the magnetic notification drive. Schedule the time in your calendar for focus work.

🪞 The Reflection

When was the last time you were truly offline by choice, not because the battery of your tech gear was empty without power in reach?

Your mind remembers what you give it space to think about. Protect that space - as this is from you and about you.

Gunnar

👉 Want to go deeper into habits that stick? My new book Happy Habits is available on Amazon as ebook and paperback (hardcover coming soon).

👉 Please check it out and order here

✍️ Signed copy are available in 🇦🇺🇳🇿 or can be shipped worldwide