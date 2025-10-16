Happy Habits

Happy Habits

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Not Exatcly Ana's avatar
Not Exatcly Ana
9h

I had never heard of Digital Dementia and now I'm starting to understand a lot of things. For me, a digital detox is especially necessary - especially for people who work in social media or are digital content creators, because otherwise, you really overheat - from information, from the habit of scrolling, from checking your phone non-stop.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gunnar Habitz
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Gunnar Habitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture