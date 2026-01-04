For the first 15 episodes of the Sunday Habit series since launching my book, I wrote weekly. Each piece explored a habit that doesn’t shout for attention. Instead I wrote about reflection, adjustment, clarity, gratitude and boundaries.

Then I changed the rhythm. Not because the habit disappeared but because habits don’t always need weekly reminders. Sometimes they need space and time as well.

So I continued my series with longer, reflecting habit topics but on a monthly base on the first Sunday.

🤫 Reflection is a silent habit

As you might have experienced as well, you don’t perform reflection on command because someone or even yourself told you so.

It doesn’t respond well to schedules or productivity systems.

Reflection rather shows up when there’s enough space and time, otherwise it disappears when things are forced.

Many of the Sunday Habit essays were written from that place:

a walk that took longer than expected

a conversation that stayed with me

a sentence I couldn’t yet let go of

even an observation at work

Many people go to a special place to listen to themselves. Mosman Bay in my home suburb in Sydney on the title photo is a good example.

Not everything needs to become an action to fix. Some things just needs to be noticed within context.

🔨 Why I created the Habit Reflection Assistant

While writing my book Happy Habits, I realised something: Most available habit tools are designed to push people forward. Think about productivity or efficiency gains.

Very few are instead designed to help people pause without pressure, reflect without results and just stop without push to continue.

So I created a small companion called the Habit Reflection Assistant.

This is a virtual coach or a digital tracking gear, not even a system that tells you what to do.

Just a quiet space that asks gentle questions — the kind that help you notice what’s already there.

👂 What this Assistant is (and what not)

The Habit Reflection Assistant is a guided reflection space, inspired by the ideas in Happy Habits being designed for short, honest check-ins.

It is not a test, productivity tool, a place to “fix” habits or a kind of system that expects outcomes.

Sometimes a single word is enough, on other occasions nothing comes up, and that’s fine too.

I don’t use it daily or on a schedule. Especially I return to it for good reasons:

when something feels messy

when clarity feels just out of reach

when a sentence from the book keeps echoing

Often, I leave without answers but with more space and clarity.

👐 An invitation

Gunnar

