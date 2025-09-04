How to Build Clever Habits

When I first read The Power of Habit from Charles Duhigg in Wellington 🇳🇿 years ago, I didn’t expect it would lead me to writing my own book on the subject.

But that’s how Happy Habits began — and why I love conversations like the recent Substack Live session with

who brings her perspective as a finance expert into the world of everyday rituals and discipline.

📖 Clever Habits in Life and Finance

Katja shared how growing up in a family of four children with a mother managing everything on her own shaped her appreciation for habits. Small daily actions became survival strategies with routines that ran without endless decisions back and forth.

She shows in her substack publication

how

management is also

management. Subscriptions as small as $20 or emotional spending are tied to feelings. If we align our lifestyle with what truly makes us happy and satisfied, we spend less to

and more because we

.

feel goodalready feel good

Her own “money reality check,” a monthly mindful budgeting ritual, is more reflection than restriction: What did I enjoy spending on? What didn’t feel worth it? That way, finance becomes less about numbers and more about values.

✅ My 4P Model Meets Her Daily Practice

We also compared notes on my Happy Habits framework — Pause, Plan, Practice, Partner. Katja’s story of counting glasses of water with her husband on a kitchen blackboard illustrates the last “P” perfectly. They keep each other accountable, turning hydration into fun as a shared game.

Katja said that habits should be part of your lifestyle instead of feeling like an abstract construct on paper. From morning sport before breakfast to mindful money reflections, habits stick when they serve who we already are, not who we pretend to be.

🔄 From Excuses to Small Wins

So many people regularly say they don’t have time for change. That’s where Katja’s 30-day “money reset” challenge comes in: participants create lasting results with just 10–15 minutes a day. Easy!

That reminded me of how I wrote Happy Habits: carving out 30 minutes daily by moving the Facebook and Instagram apps off my phone’s home screen far away into folders I don’t remember their position. Instead of scrolling kilometres, I stacked those minutes into pages.

🧠 Identity, Not Just Action

In our Live talk we both circled back to identity: habits help us become who we want to be (or prevent the same).

And those can change as our identity progresses further. As an example, she doesn’t run marathons anymore. Instead of that, her yoga and morning workouts fit her shifted identity better. This alignment is all about authenticity: do what makes you feel good and aligned, not what others expect.

I resonated with that deeply. As I said in the session: “You don’t try to write a book. You become a writer. You don’t force a budget. You become someone who is financially mindful.”

📚 Partnership, Progress, and Purpose

From Vienna café rituals with my late father to Katja’s teamwork with her husband, our stories underscored one truth: habits thrive with partners. Accountability and shared celebration turn fragile intentions into rhythms that last.

And when you align habits with who you are — whether in finance, writing, or life — they stop being chores and start being joy.

🧡 Thanks Katja and all who Joined

This Substack Live felt like an intimate conversation across borders — me in Sydney, Katja in Turkey, and listeners chiming in worldwide.

Good to learn from her that finance habits can be both disciplined and joyful, and thanks to everyone who tuned in and asked thoughtful questions.

If you missed the session, please rewatch it and leave your comments!. If you would like to explore these ideas further:

👉 My book Happy Habits is available on Kindle and paperback, even signed

👉

offers practical inspiration for financial freedom

Until next time building clever habits that make you smile 😎

Gunnar & Katja