Punakha Valley - our memories of a place we call paradise

Three years before moving to Australia, I stepped out of my world of deadlines, devices, and digital distractions and landed in the Kingdom of Bhutan.

Or more precisely: my wife and I threaded our way in. Flying into the airport of Paro is no ordinary descent; it’s a threading of the needle through the Himalayan peaks, navigated only by a handful of specially certified pilots who master their craft.

As the plane curved between mountains, so close we could spot prayer flags fluttering on ridgelines, we held our breath… not out of fear, but awe. Landing in Bhutan felt like entering a hidden world, tucked away in the clouds.

Bhutan is famously known for measuring not just economic success, but emotional and cultural well-being. Instead of chasing the GDP like the rest of the world, they pioneered a concept called Gross National Happiness, a framework that prioritises instead sustainable development, environmental preservation, cultural values, and good governance.

This is about creating the conditions where people can live meaningful, connected, and balanced lives. This national philosophy is not a PR slogan, instead it shapes everything from education to tourism to infrastructure. You don’t just visit Bhutan; you enter a value system.

We arrived as curious outsiders, greeted not just by our warm guide and steady driver, but by an entire pace of life that felt like an exhale. For nearly two weeks, we traversed the country by minivan, climbing mountains, visiting temples, and slowly loosening the grip of routine.

Bhutan has no traffic lights, but it doesn’t seem to need them: the main crossing in capital city Thimpu is served by a policeman in white gloves directing traffic with such grace that replacing him with a blinking red light would feel almost sacrilegious. Actually they tried it and the people wanted to get their policeman back.

Our hotel receptionist at the Taj Hotel in Thimphu went far beyond polite service. She dressed us in the traditional Bhutanese garments for a photo session and surprised us with postage stamps that carried our own image just a few days later. Not metaphorical stamps of memory, but real Bhutanese postage stamps. Try getting that at a Hilton.

That small gesture says everything. Bhutan, I learned, doesn’t just show hospitality; it embeds happiness into the tiniest of acts.

Punakha Dzong - photo by Pema Gyamtsho on Unsplash

The Way Is the Purpose

We visited some of the country’s most sacred sites, including Punakha Dzong, a 17th-century fortress sitting at the confluence of two rivers. We crossed a long suspension bridge, and just opposite the temple grounds, we stopped for a simple picnic.

As we unwrapped our lunch, we watched a group of schoolchildren in uniforms play and chatter beside a dusty field. The scene felt like it could’ve taken place a hundred, or even a thousand, years ago.

And then there was Tiger’s Nest, the iconic cliffside monastery that draws pilgrims and tourists alike. We rode horses part of the way (about 90 minutes up) and then continued on foot for nearly two hours. As we climbed, sweating and catching our breath in the thin mountain air, something subtle but powerful shifted in me. The monastery itself, impressive as it is, became secondary. What mattered was the climb. The effort. The process. The realisation struck me: the way is the purpose, not the destination.

This is a truth I’ve seen repeated in habit-building. The magic doesn’t lie in the grand result, it’s rather in the small, sustained steps we take to get there. Bhutan reminded me of that in the most literal, breathtaking way.

Tiger’s Nest - photo by the author

Humble Encounters, Royal Surprises

One day, while driving along a quiet mountain road, we noticed an unusual buzz near a roadside restaurant. Our guide smiled: “That is the Queen Mother opening a new restaurant today.” It was no grand affair, no red carpets or barricades. Just respectful curiosity and quiet pride.

We stood at a respectful distance, watching the Queen Mother speak with locals, bless the place, and make her way back without entourage or fanfare.

It struck me how even royalty in Bhutan moved with humility. Happiness, here, didn’t shout, it simply was.

Great Buddha Dordenma - photo by Unma Desai on Unsplash

Later that week, I noticed another moment of quiet grace, this time from our guide. Walking through a village, he slipped folded banknotes into the hands of several older women and men along the roadside. These were no beggars, just people who clearly didn’t have much. He didn’t do it for praise, and he didn’t explain it. It was simply what you do when you can help.

These acts like the Queen Mother’s simple presence and the guide’s quiet generosity taught me that kindness can be casual, even routine. In Bhutan, happiness is often practiced, not preached.

The Day Without a Plan

Midway through our journey, we found ourselves at the Como Uma Hotel in Punakha. The quietness of the valley slowed us even more (see title photo).

We made a rare decision for tourists on a fixed itinerary at this special place: we gave our guide and driver the day off. No temples, no trails, no checklist. Just us and the sound of wind brushing through prayer flags.

In a trip filled with sacred places and ancient wisdom, this was perhaps the holiest moment: letting go of structure. And in doing so, we made space for spontaneity and rest; not just for ourselves, but also for those who had served us with such care.

We even stumbled across a Swiss bakery somewhere along the way. The bread tasted like a slice of home, bridging two worlds in one bite.

Punakha Suspension Bridge - photo by Faris Mohammed on Unsplash

Getting a Surprising Offer

Years later, after my first corporate layoff, that career shock I wrote about earlier in this book, I received an unexpected job offer. A charitable foundation approached me to lead a change management project in… Bhutan.

That job was about supporting operational transformation at a potato processing plant for a period of six to nine months. On paper, it made sense. A change management role that looks well on my CV, meaningful work, and the chance to return to a country that had touched me deeply.

But I said no. Partly because my living expenses back in Zürich wouldn’t be covered. But more importantly because I didn’t want to trade my memory of Bhutan for a different reality. There’s something precious about a place that shows you a different way to live without asking you to assimilate into it. I was afraid that moving there as an expat would overwrite the spiritual simplicity I had found as a traveller.

I didn’t want to become the guy who brings KPIs and whiteboards to a world of prayer wheels and quiet pride. Happiness is not just about following what inspires you, it’s also about knowing what to preserve. And sometimes, the best way to honour a place is to let it remain a place of inspiration, not obligation.

Capital Thimpu - photo by Pema Gyamtsho on Unsplash

Kuzuzangpo-La

To this day, I can still pronounce Bhutan’s traditional greeting: kuzuzangpo-la. It doesn’t just mean “hello.” It means I see you, and I take the time to greet you fully. It reminds me that slowing down, just enough to say thank you or make someone smile, is one of the most powerful habits we can ever develop.

I’m still in touch with our guide. And the receptionist from the Taj? She now works in the hospitality industry in Perth. Bhutan hasn’t vanished from my life; it has just taken on a different form. Like a gentle echo reminding me to pause, to look up, to breathe.

Bhutan didn’t change my life in some dramatic, cinematic way. But it whispered a different rhythm into my soul. One I try to return to when I feel the world speeding up again.

And that’s the quiet power of happy habits. Not the loud kind that flood your calendar or chase productivity, but the grounded kind that anchor you when everything else spins.

In a world obsessed with productivity and GDP, Bhutan quietly reminded me to chase meaning, not metrics. I didn’t need to live there to carry that lesson home. Sometimes the greatest gift of travel isn’t a change in location; it’s a shift in perspective. And Bhutan gave me just that: a deeper understanding that happiness is not a finish line, but a daily practice of presence, kindness, and alignment.

Extract from the book Happy Habits, July 2025. It will be available as paperback, Kindle and digital download. Please register here to get the booking link once published: www.happyhabitz.com.