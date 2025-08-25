Last week I was back on stage, this time at DigiMarCon Melbourne.

Speaking, moderating, meeting dozens of people. Same as the week before but this time in stunning sunny weather.

The event was buzzing, business cards exchanged. And more modern: many LinkedIn QR codes were scanned. So many promises of “Let’s connect soon” were thrown around the room.

And here’s the thing: most of those connections will quietly fade away. Not because the people weren’t genuine, but because follow-up is one of the most underrated habits in professional life.

🟡 The Magic Happens After the Event

Anyone can attend a smaller event or a larger conference. But just a few people turn those conversations into relationships.

When I look back, so many of my opportunities came not from the stage itself, but from the coffee after, the message the next day, or the second conversation weeks later.

Follow-up turns coincidence into connection - and connection, over time, turns into collaboration.

Quick photo session after DigiMarCon with my panel contributors

✍️ How I Practice Follow-Up

Even now, after years of speaking and networking, I treat follow-up like a ritual:

Within 24 hours I send a short message: often just “Great to meet you yesterday at XXX. Here’s the link we talked about.”

Within a week I share something of value: a book recommendation, an introduction, or a note reflecting on our conversation.

Within a month I check in: no agenda, just curiosity about how they’re doing.

This rhythm isn’t complicated. But it keeps the spark alive.

🔁 Why Proper Follow up Works

Follow-up is all about caring, not chasing.

It shows you were listening, it shows you meant it. And in a noisy world, that is actually quite rare.

Yes, we can use systems like CRM to remind us of the tasks.

When we follow up individually instead of a mass email approach it will surely be appreciated.

䷢ The Reflection

Who have you met recently that deserves more than a handshake or a “great to meet you”?

And how did you continue the conversation?

Thanks for reading. If this sparked your own ideas of how to follow up well or you have any tip to share — I would love to hear from you.

Gunnar

Want to learn more about building habits? Please read my new book, Happy Habits, which just has been published on Amazon.

👉 Please check it out and order here

✍️ You can also grab a signed copy within 🇦🇺🇳🇿 or sent worldwide