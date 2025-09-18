This week my team members attended the #WebflowConf event in New York, a fantastic website builder with massive following.

Unfortunately I couldn’t join them onsite by flying over — but instead of quietly sitting out, I decided to participate online and announce that a week ahead of time.

I followed the event through streams, posts, and updates. I shared my own perspective, joined the conversations, and reacted to highlights. Surprisingly, this remote presence didn’t just keep me “in the loop.” It sparked a series of new connections and even generated leads.

That experience was a timely reminder: visibility is not limited to geography.

You don’t always need to be in the room to be remembered — but you do need to show up to be in the mind of the right people.

We often assume that visibility requires a perfect post, a red carpet stage, or a big moment like the DigiMarCon conference I attended in August as a speaking gig as masterclass presenter, panel moderator and MC.

In reality, visibility comes from consistent, small signals that keep you top of mind. People can’t recommend you or reach out if they don’t see you. And the ones who show up regularly — whether at an event, in a feed, or in a conversation — are the ones who get noticed.

💡 4 Mini-Insights

1️⃣ Visibility is trust in disguise

When people see you regularly, they associate your name with reliability. They may not engage all the time, but your presence builds quiet credibility.

2️⃣ Small signals compound

A thoughtful comment on a suitable article here, a short own post there — while it feels insignificant, together they create a recognisable pattern.

3️⃣ Consistency beats intensity

Daily posts in a week followed by silence doesn’t move the needle. One thoughtful share every week builds more momentum than occasional bursts.

4️⃣ Authenticity wins every time

Polished content on brand might look nice, but genuine reflections resonate much longer. People connect with people, not really with campaigns.

✅ 2 Habit-Building Actions

🔹 Schedule a visibility slot

Block 30 minutes once a week just for showing up: post, comments, or share something meaningful. Treat this as seriously as a client meeting.

🔹 Create a content list

Keep a simple bank of ideas: quotes from books, lessons from meetings and insights from events. That way, you’ll never face a blank page.

🪞 1 Reflection Question

When was the last time you showed up in your network without a business reason — just to remind people you’re here?

Do you want to learn more about building habits? Please read my new book, Happy Habits which became a triple Amazon bestseller in Australia and hit the ranks in other countries as well.

See you next week for another episode of 4‑2‑1.