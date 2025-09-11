This week I met Louise Sandoval in Sydney, an expert in clever software suites like Kajabi and ActiveCampaign who grew from being a VA to building her growing outsourcing company Smart Virtual Staff.

We’d known each other for years online in Facebook user groups, Zoom calls, and shared ideas. But finally sitting together in person felt different. She became a guest in my #42coffees series on LinkedIn to share the power of networking with connection.

It reminded me of a simple truth: relationships don’t grow on their own.

They grow because we make a habit of reaching out. That doesn’t need to be on a regular base, sometimes better by surprise.

Most of us are “too busy” for that. We tell ourselves we’d follow up later, send that message next week, book that coffee when things calm down. But relationships don’t wait for perfect timing. They grow in small, consistent touches — a message, a call, a coffee.

💡 4 Mini-Insights

1️⃣ Relationships fade if left to luck

Without consistent effort, even strong connections weaken over time. Nurture them before you “need” them. Ask about them instead of telling what happens in your life.

2️⃣ Your message doesn’t need to be perfect

It doesn’t have to be long or clever. A simple “How are you doing?” is often enough to reignite the spark. Done well in a mutual way makes it feel the last conversation happened just recently.

3️⃣ Curiosity builds deeper connections

Asking about their journey, their projects, and their challenges opens doors that self-promotion never will. Active listening reminds us that we have two ears and just one mouth.

4️⃣ Follow-up is the bridge

The first introductory call or meeting is the start. The habit of following up turns “contacts” into conversations — and conversations into collaborations. That’s the power of partnerships in a broader sense.

✅ 2 Habit-Building Actions

🔹 Weekly reach-out

Choose one person from your network each week and send them a quick note. No agenda, just a re-connection.

🔹 48-hour follow-up

After meeting someone new, set yourself a rule: follow up within two days. That small touch cements the start of a relationship.

🪞 1 Reflection Question

Who could you reach out to today — not for business, but just to reconnect?

See you next week for another episode of 4‑2‑1.