Happy Habits

Happy Habits

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katja Groesser's avatar
Katja Groesser
14h

Yes, absolutely 💯 true.... relationships need to be nurtured. Making this a habit is a great advice and makes the decision easier, and even better removes decision fatigue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gunnar Habitz
Data Frank's avatar
Data Frank
20h

What really hit me here is how often I’ve let “too busy” be the excuse that kept me from sending a simple check-in, so I’m curious

In your own system, do you treat reaching out more like a scheduled habit or more like an intuitive nudge when someone crosses your mind?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Gunnar Habitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture