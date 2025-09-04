Happy Habits

Happy Habits

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Ziogas's avatar
George Ziogas
11h

Such a practical and encouraging take on money habits, Gunnar. I like how you show that small, consistent steps often matter more than big plans. Financial clarity really does start with awareness, not perfection.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Gunnar Habitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture