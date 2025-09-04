Habits around money often have the perception of being centred around numbers only. But in reality they tell a lot about our own confidence.

This week I had a Substack Live with

from

exploring how financial routines shape freedom just as much as habits around health or productivity do.

So many people believe that most financial stress comes from not earning enough. I believe that stress comes from not knowing enough. Reflection about income and spending, small baby steps of consistent changes, and applying a systematic approach turns fear into clarity.

💡 4 Mini-Insights

1️⃣ Awareness beats avoidance

Many people treat money like a closed box which is uncomfortable to open and easy to ignore. Avoidance is a habit on its own, actually a quite costly one. A quick weekly awareness check lowers stress and builds control.

2️⃣ Small wins compound faster than big plans

So easy to believe we start saving when we earn more. Habits don’t wait for windfalls though. Saving $50 or paying a bill on time looks small today, yet repeated weekly it compounds into real progress and builds confidence.

3️⃣ Your money mirrors your mindset

Scarcity leads to defensive choices. A clarity mindset entices opportunities such as investing in yourself, spotting money patterns, and building toward growth. Changing the habit of how you think about money matters.

4️⃣ Systems beat willpower every time

Calendar reminders, automatic transfers and even budget apps turn good intentions into defaults. While willpower fades the systems approach keeps going in the background. Build habits that work while life goes on.

✅ 2 Habit-Building Actions

🔹 Schedule your personal money check-in this week

Just look at one simple thing: your account balance, a bill, or your savings tracker. Build rhythm, not overwhelm. And don’t do that before bedtime.

🔹 Automate one financial action

Than can be a recurring transfer, a bill payment, or even a calendar alert; let systems do the heavy lifting so habits stick.

🪞 1 Reflection Question

What is one financial habit you could put on autopilot today that would free your mind for everything else?

Want to learn more about building habits? Please read my new book, Happy Habits which became a triple Amazon bestseller in Australia and hit the ranks in other countries as well.

👉 Order the book as Kindle ebook and paperback.

👉 Want a signed copy? You can order it for pickup in Sydney, shipped in Australia / New Zealand or sent worldwide.

See you next week for another episode of 4‑2‑1.