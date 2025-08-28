This edition should have gone out yesterday. But it’s already Thursday, not Wednesday anymore. Apologies.

To be honest, that’s how most habits look in real life. We start strong, then life interrupts. The journal stays shut. The gym bag stays in the corner. The “I’ll do it tomorrow” voice gets louder.

Excuses are sneaky as they sound reasonable in the moment with so many flavours. “I’m too tired.” “I’ll start again on Monday.” “It’s already late, so why bother?”

And the biggest excuse of them all: “I’ll wait until New Year’s Eve to really commit.”

The truth? Habits don’t fail because we miss once. They fail because we decide missing once means starting over from scratch.

What most don’t see: missing is part of the process. What matters is what you do next.

💡 4 Mini-Insights

1️⃣ Missing once is human, not failure

Slipping on a habit or a deadline is part of the process. What matters is not the miss itself but whether you let it multiply. One skipped workout or one late edition doesn’t define you, it’s the decision to continue that does.

2️⃣ Excuses are more dangerous than mistakes

The excuses share above feel logical in the moment but create endless delays towards moving backwards. Mistakes can be corrected quickly; excuses extend them indefinitely.

3️⃣ Habits don’t restart on calendar dates

Waiting for January 1st or “the perfect Monday” gives too much power to the calendar. A habit restarts the very moment you do it again, even if it should be Thursday night with less energy than desired.

4️⃣ Perfection is fragile, resilience is flexible

If your system relies on never missing, it will eventually crack. A true consistency is built on flexibility with the ability to adapt, reset, and keep going even when life doesn’t run on schedule.

✅ 2 Habit-Building Actions

🔹 Write down your most common excuse

By naming that excuse, you eliminate its hidden power. Next time it appears, you’ll recognise the pattern and can choose your response differently.

🔹 Create a “minimum version” of your habit

Did you miss your writing hour? Write one sentence in a notebook. Or did you miss the gym? Then do 10 squats at home. Winning comes with continuity, not intensity.

🪞 1 Reflection Question

What’s the habit you’ve been waiting for “the right time” to restart — and what would it look like if you did a minimum version of it today?

