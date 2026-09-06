Hey ,

Welcome back to my 4-2-1 habit newsletter after a creative break.

Last week, my author buddy Veronica Llorca-Smith 🍋 published her latest digital course about Portfolio Careers, right up my alley as a student. Knowing her style of creating courses with short videos and a decent text section to address multiple senses for a holistic learning experience, I was expecting a similar approach.

But when I went through it, something struck me: The content was relevant as usual, but it was mainly text. And without seeing or hearing Veronica, I felt the course could have been written by anyone – or anything, including AI.

So I kindly asked her about my observation and suggested adding videos to bring more of herself into the course.

Then I had an idea: as a portfolio career is about wearing different hats, why not wear a different outfit in each video to make that idea visible?

She took the feedback on board and liked especially that addition.

Instead of defending her original approach, she spent a Saturday morning recording and editing videos at home, wearing different outfits along the way.

Then she wrote an article about the experience and even credited me for giving her the feedback.

That made me think about the other side of feedback. We often talk about how important it is to receive feedback, accept criticism, and learn from others. But giving useful feedback is a habit as well.

It starts with paying attention. Then having the courage to say something. And finally making the feedback specific enough that the other person can actually do something with it.

Of course, not every observation needs to be shared and not every suggestion needs to be followed.

But when feedback comes from a genuine intention to help someone improve, it can become a gift.

Feedback becomes valuable when observation turns into a suggestion someone can actually use.

Thank you Veronica – your course became so much better!

👉 If you want to check it out, have a look here.

Veronica Llorca-Smith with her new Portfolio Course

4 Mini-Insights

1️⃣ Good feedback comes from paying attention

You can only give useful feedback when you really notice what someone is doing, not when you’re waiting for your turn to speak.

2️⃣ Feedback should make something better

Pointing out what’s wrong is easy. Helpful feedback offers an idea, perspective, or next step that someone can actually use.

3️⃣ Specific feedback always beats general advice

Adding more personality is vague. “Add videos so people can experience you, not just the content” gives someone something tangible to work with.

4️⃣ Giving feedback is an act of generosity

it takes thought and sometimes courage as you invest your attention in someone else’s progress without knowing whether they’ll take your advice.

2 Habit-Building Actions

🔹 Turn observation into one useful suggestion

When you notice something that could be improved, don’t create a long list. Ask: What is the one suggestion that could make the biggest difference?

🔹 Explain the why behind your feedback

Instead of saying “I would change this,” add the reason. Context helps the other person understand your perspective and decide what to do with it.

1 Reflection Question

Do you notice what could be better turning it into constructive feedback that could help someone grow?

Do you want to learn more about building habits? Please read my new book, Happy Habits which became a triple Amazon bestseller in Australia and hit the ranks in other countries as well.

👉 Order the book as Kindle ebook and paperback or soon as audiobook 🎧

👉 Want a signed copy? You can order it for pickup in Sydney, shipped in Australia / New Zealand or sent worldwide.

See you next week for another episode of 4‑2‑1.