Welcome to the new 4-2-1 Habit series with mini insights, habit-building actions, and a reflective question to anchor your week. Here is the fifth episode about event preparation.

Last week, I stood backstage at the global marketing conference series, DigiMarCon, waiting for my turn as Master of Ceremonies (MC).

Other speakers were scrolling phones or flipping through slides.

Not me… I was rolling my shoulders, humming tongue-twisters, and breathing concentrated like a monk.

That was maybe not glamorous or heroic but highly effective.

Here is the truth: confidence doesn’t magically appear when the spotlight hits.

Instead it is built before you step on stage, especially in the quiet ritual that turns nerves into flow.

Afterwards I repeated the same before delivering my masterclass - and again this week in Melbourne.

💡 4 Mini-Insights

1️⃣ Nerves are normal

Even seasoned speakers feel a spike of adrenaline. The difference is not eliminating those feelings but knowing how to channel them.

2️⃣ Rituals beat randomness

Scrolling your phone backstage won’t calm you down. A short, repeatable routine gives your mind and body the right signal: “I’m ready.”

3️⃣ Confidence is practiced

We don’t rise to the occasion; we fall back on preparation. Habits like breathing, warming up, or stretching anchor you when the spotlight hits.

4️⃣ Purpose is the best preparation

When the focus shifts from “Will I perform well?” to “How can I serve this audience?”, fear loses its grip and why wins over uncertainty.

✅ 2 Habit-Building Actions

🔹 Create a 5-minute pre-talk ritual

Include your style of body movement, careful voice warm-up, and one grounding breath exercise. Repetition makes it automatic.

🔹 Create your own purpose cue

Write one sentence about why you’re speaking and glance at it before stepping up. This reframes stress into service.

🪞 1 Reflection Question

What simple ritual could you repeat before stressful moments on stage, in meetings, before pitches, or for calls?

Want to learn more about building habits? Please read my new book, Happy Habits which became a triple Amazon bestseller in Australia and hit the ranks in other countries as well.

👉 Order the book as Kindle ebook and paperback.

👉 Want a signed copy? You can order it for pickup in Sydney, shipped in Australia / New Zealand or sent worldwide.

See you next week for another episode of 4‑2‑1.