Welcome to the new 4-2-1 Habit series with mini insights, habit-building actions, and a reflective question to anchor your week. Here is the fourth episode about triggers.

Earlier this week one of my bad habits hit me, literally. Sometimes (and too often) I would read on my iPhone while walking. Intended to just look at a map where I’m going, distractions come in and I continued to walked.

I know that’s not right and can be dangerous. And it’s also easy to stop - but I have been missing a trigger.

And then it hit me: while I see the wall of a building on the left hand side, I didn’t expect its diagonal angle - and I bumped against that and fell over.

It felt like the time stopped for a moment.

Arriving on the footpath, a hand full of people checked on me if it was alright. Thankfully nothing happened except a little visible mark on my forehead.

Based on this trigger experience, I made the decision not to read while walking anymore. Full stop. No exception.

When I need the map, I go to the side and check - but not while walking.

Sometimes the trigger hurts. Here are some better suggestions.

💡 4 Mini-Insights

1️⃣ You can’t do a habit you don’t remember

No matter how strong your intention is; without a reliable trigger or cue, your habit will stay stuck in your to-do list.

2️⃣ Environment often beats motivation

What’s around you shapes what you do: Your phone on the desk becomes a distraction cue. A yoga mat by the door becomes an action invitation.

3️⃣ Habits are born in moments, not plans

You don’t need more time — you need better timing. Attach habits to things you already do: coffee, brushing your teeth, unlocking your phone.

4️⃣ Discipline is overrated, design is underrated

The best habits rely on systems, prompts and design, not just grit. Make it easier to start and meaningful to go, then you won’t need to force it.

✅ 2 Habit-Building Actions

🔹 Pick an anchor habit to attach a new one to

Use the formula: After I [current habit], I will [new habit]. Example: After I pour my morning coffee, I’ll open my gratitude journal.

🔹 Make one visual cue more obvious

Lay out your gym clothes. Keep your water bottle on your desk. Put a book on your pillow. Good habits leverage (visual) reminders, not willpower.

🪞 1 Reflection Question

What habit would be easier if your environment reminded you to do it?

See you next week for another episode of 4‑2‑1.