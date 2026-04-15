Recently I announced my 33rd book, Reinvent Down Under, for a launch on my birthday with a dedicated party, Monday 4 May.

This event also marks ten years in Sydney from the moment I started to study leadership and explore the job market down under.

Even when I organised multiple events in my life – from book launches to company events and NYE parties with 600 people – preparing for an important moment is different from hoping it goes well.

It’s so easy to focus on the visible parts such as the room, the guests, the cake, or the reading.

But what people experience in that moment is the result of something less visible: Preparation.

That includes so many steps: the foreword is written, expert voices are included, testimonials are already part of the book.

The conversations in the earlier reserved venue are thought through long before they happen. The cliff hangers in the speeches are prepared even when they sound like a spontaneous joke.

Preparation is not about perfection, rather about creating the conditions for something meaningful to happen in that very moment.

When preparation becomes a habit, confidence is no longer something you hope for; it’s something you build.

My announcement post on LinkedIn revealing the venue

💡 4 Mini-Insights

1️⃣ Preparation reduces uncertainty

You can’t control everything but you can control how ready you are when the activity or project starts.

2️⃣ Good experiences are designed in advance

The best moments at events feel natural but they rarely happen by accident, they need preparation.

3️⃣ Preparation creates presence

When you’re prepared, you don’t think about what’s next. You can focus on who’s in front of you.

4️⃣ Confidence is a side effect

Confidence is not a personality trait. It’s often the result of doing the work beforehand.

✅ 2 Habit-Building Actions

🔹 Prepare one key moment in advance

Don’t try to plan everything. Focus on one moment, such as your opening, a question, or a transition, and prepare it well.

🔹 Do a simple mental walkthrough

Before your next event or conversation, visualise in your brain, on digital or paper how it will unfold. That reduces friction when it actually happens.

🪞 1 Reflection Question

Do you hope things go well – or do you prepare for them?

Do you want to learn more about building habits? Please read my new book, Happy Habits which became a triple Amazon bestseller in Australia and hit the ranks in other countries as well.

👉 Order the book as Kindle ebook and paperback or as audiobook 🎧

👉 Want a signed copy? You can order it for pickup in Sydney, shipped in Australia / New Zealand or sent worldwide.

See you next week for another episode of 4‑2‑1.