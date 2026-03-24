Last week I travelled to Auckland 🇳🇿.

Not just for a work trip, it was a meaningful return.

In 1999, I studied English at the Auckland Institute of Technology (today’s AUT). It was one of those early life chapters that quietly shaped my direction without fully realising it at the time.

The first time working in a city of 2 million people exploring big city life far away from home.

Exactly ten years ago, I came back again for a short period to explore moving down under. That was a different phase of life with a different perspective in the same city – even staying at the same family.

And now, another return, this time for work.

What made it even more special: I met again the same career transition coach, Craig McAlpine, exactly in the same hotel lobby bar as in March 2016 – but he found a completely different version of me.

Little did Craig know ten years ago how much influence he would have on our lives when he gave me invaluable career advice for living in the South pacific. Later he kindly wrote the first page in my 2024 book, Social Selling for Jobseekers.

With Craig McAlpine at the Marriott Hotel in Auckland

Moments like that don’t happen by accident, they happen when you return refreshing your memories.

We often think progress means moving forward to meet new people at new places making new experiences.

But there is something powerful in going back. It brings more reflection than repetition to see how far you’ve come.

For me it was a chance to reconnect with an earlier versions of myself. In that sense, Auckland became an anchor, not just a location.

Revisiting them turned memory into meaning.

That is Auckland, not Sydney - commuting as well by ferry

💡 4 Mini-Insights

1️⃣ Places hold parts of your story

Returning to a meaningful place reconnects you with who you were and shows you who you’ve become.

2️⃣ Growth becomes visible in hindsight

You rarely notice change in the moment. Returning from a distance in time and place makes progress tangible.

3️⃣ Familiar environments create new clarity

What once felt normal may now feel different – and that contrast sharpens your awareness.

4️⃣ Returning is a form of gratitude

Going back acknowledges the role a place or person played in your journey. And it feels as if you just left yesterday.

✅ 2 Habit-Building Actions

🔹 Revisit one meaningful place

It doesn’t have to be far away as in my example. A café, a city, an office, or a park would do. Choose a place that shaped you.

🔹 Reconnect with one person from your past

Reach out and meet again if possible. Conversations across time often reveal more than new ones.

🪞 1 Reflection Question

Where could you return to better understand how far you’ve come?

Do you want to learn more about building habits? Please read my new book, Happy Habits which became a triple Amazon bestseller in Australia and hit the ranks in other countries as well.

👉 Order the book as Kindle ebook and paperback or as audiobook 🎧

👉 Want a signed copy? You can order it for pickup in Sydney, shipped in Australia / New Zealand or sent worldwide.

See you next week for another episode of 4‑2‑1.