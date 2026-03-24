Happy Habits

Happy Habits

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Sal Gallaher Author's avatar
Sal Gallaher Author
1d

Great post, Gunnar.

Not only have I recently returned to the Northern Rivers, the place I first set roots in Australia many years ago as a very young 21-year-old. Too young and curious to stay, I moved on. I'm now back, and it feels strangely comforting to be here again. Despite only living here a couple of months, I feel really connected to this place now. Sometimes timing is everything.

I also return to Denmark regularly, by place of birth. Each visit is like returning to me, finding more layers to myself as I visit familiar places and enjoy the company of family and friends.

I never really believed in returning to places before, but over the last few years, I have seen the many benefits. The growth you can witness in yourself, and the new knowledge you gain.

Some places are absolutely worth returning to :-)

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1 reply by Gunnar Habitz
Shreya's avatar
Shreya
1d

Gunnar, this is a great piece and resonated a lot with me. I do gratitude and self connection practice as a returning exercise quite often, and honestly doing just this reminds me how life is beautiful.

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1 reply by Gunnar Habitz
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