Happy Habits

Happy Habits

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Ziogas's avatar
George Ziogas
Mar 18

That’s such a powerful shift, focusing less on speaking and more on creating room for others. You can feel when a space invites people in rather than shuts them out. Those are the moments people remember.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gunnar Habitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture