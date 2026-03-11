When people think about running an event, they often imagine the visible parts: the slides, the speaker, the agenda, the venue.

But the real quality of an event is something much quieter: the ability to hold space.

Holding space means creating the conditions where others feel comfortable to contribute, think out loud, and connect with each other.

You notice it immediately when it’s missing and the speaker doesn’t provide room to breathe.

When that happens, the room becomes polite and wait until it’s over. People might listen, but they don’t lean in.

But when this feeling of holding space is present, something else happens:

Conversations become real and people build on each other’s ideas. The room becomes a collective mind rather than an audience.

Next week Thursday I will run another Partner Event for ActiveCampaign – this time in Auckland, New Zealand, where I studied English.

I will remind myself that my job is not to dominate the conversation. On the contrary, my role is to make sure the right conversations can happen.

And that means welcoming people personally, inviting short introductions, even handing everyone name tags with their LinkedIn profile printed as QR code, and asking questions that open the room rather than closing it.

In my experience, the best events are not remembered because of the slides but because of the space they created.

That is the moment when magic happens.

Enough space to speak up at my last event in Brisbane

💡 4 Mini-Insights

1️⃣ The host sets the tone

People read the energy of the host of MC within seconds. Their calm curiosity creates participation within the audience.

2️⃣ Introductions create connection

A room becomes a community in the moment when people hear each other’s names, roles, and intentions.

3️⃣ Questions unlock the room

The most powerful contribution of a host is often not a statement but a well-timed question into the crowd.

4️⃣ Space invites contribution

When every minute is scripted, participants stay passive. When there is room to speak freely, people step forward and contribute.

✅ 2 Habit-Building Actions

🔹 Start every event with short introductions

Give every participant 30–60 seconds to share who they are and what brought them here.

🔹 Ask one open question early

Questions like “What challenge are you currently thinking about?” shift the room from listening to participating.

🪞 1 Reflection Question

Where in your next meeting, workshop, or event could you create more space for others to contribute?

Do you want to learn more about building habits? Please read my new book, Happy Habits which became a triple Amazon bestseller in Australia and hit the ranks in other countries as well.

👉 Order the book as Kindle ebook and paperback or as audiobook 🎧

👉 Want a signed copy? You can order it for pickup in Sydney, shipped in Australia / New Zealand or sent worldwide.

See you next week for another episode of 4‑2‑1.