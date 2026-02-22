After a great event, most people do the same thing: They feel energised. They promise to connect. They say, “Let’s continue this.” And then… silence.

The room was warm. The conversations were real. The ideas were shared. The QR codes with LinkedIn profiles were scanned (at least for my events).

But the real value of an event doesn’t sit in the room: it sits in what happens afterwards.

Follow-up is the missing habit. Not because people don’t believe in it but because they treat it like an admin task.

Who is the best person to remember the discussion? You. When you don’t note it down within 24 hours, you will surely forget it.

If you outsource follow up to an EA, a VA or an AI agent, the other person will recognise that – and the carefully built connection from the event will fade. Even worse if you try hardcore sales activities.

At my most recent ActiveCampaign event in Brisbane, our referral partner Oksana Koriakova talked about how to build connections. One of her slides covered the forgetting curve stating that we forget 80 % after only four days:

Oksana presenting at the Partner Event in Brisbane – photo by the author

Plan research before attending as well as follow-up afterwards in your agenda. Attend prepared and prepare the afterwards.

Once you get that into your rhythm for every event or convention you attend (or organise), you will recognise why this is a missing habit worth perfecting.

💡 4 Mini-Insights

1️⃣ Energy fades faster than intention

f you don’t follow up within 24–48 hours after the event, the emotional memory cools down.

2️⃣ Specific beats generic

“Great to meet you” is polite. “Your comment about agency positioning stayed with me – let’s explore that” creates movement.

3️⃣ Follow-up is respect

When someone gives you their time, attention, or vulnerability – responding is a signal of professionalism.

4️⃣ Systems support habits

If follow-up depends on memory, it will fail. Calendar blocks, CRM notes, or a 15-minute post-event ritual make it sustainable.

✅ 2 Habit-Building Actions

🔹 Block 30 minutes after every event

No exceptions! That slot is dedicated for direct messages, LinkedIn connections, and recap notes.

🔹 Send one value-forward message

Share an article, insight, or recap that links back to the conversation. Continue the thread – don’t restart it.

🪞 1 Reflection Question

Who from your last event deserves a follow-up message today – and what’s stopping you from sending it?

Do you want to learn more about building habits? Please read my new book, Happy Habits which became a triple Amazon bestseller in Australia and hit the ranks in other countries as well.

👉 Order the book as Kindle ebook and paperback or as audiobook 🎧

👉 Want a signed copy? You can order it for pickup in Sydney, shipped in Australia / New Zealand or sent worldwide.

See you next week for another episode of 4‑2‑1.