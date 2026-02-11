Happy Habits

Happy Habits

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Ziogas's avatar
George Ziogas
8d

You can feel the care behind the way the room was shaped, not just the agenda. People remember the introductions long after they forget the slides.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gunnar Habitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture