When invitations become intentional, connection stops being random and starts being designed.

This week I ran a full-day event for marketing agencies in Brisbane 🇦🇺 within the Evolving Agency Series concept of ActiveCampaign.

Already running this for the third time after Sydney and Melbourne, I counted 18 people in the room. Not all from Brisbane, some from the Sunshine Coast in the North, others from the Gold Coast down South. And two flew in from Sydney.

They all had different backgrounds besides their location. Some are competitors in a way, many of them were already official partners. But most didn’t know themselves.

Sure, I could have easily filled the day with slides and talked non-stop. But instead, I focused on something else:

I spent a lot of time with introductions. Not the casual “This is John, he runs an agency.”

More intentional approach and requested them to answer “What makes you memorable?”

If marketers can’t answer that well – how would they teach their clients to do that? And what an amazing set of answers in the room!

I created name tags with QR codes linking to their LinkedIn profiles. I invited the Sam Bell, the CEO of the Institute of Managers and Leaders, to share his perspective – running the event in his Boardroom made me a room hire client, but as a proud member of the institute it’s all about inclusion.

Before the lunch break I ran a fireside chat with Deanna Notice, one of our Certified Partners and member of the ActiveCampaign Advisory Board. I asked Neil McMillan to talk about email deliverability – better to hear from an expert than from my vendor side.

And super connector Oksana Koriakova talked about the Art of Human Connection – which helps especially in an AI dominated industry.

No surprise this hit most attention in the comments on the LinkedIn post after the event.

So I didn’t try to be the centre of attention, instead I tried to be the connector.

That’s how something shifted in the room.

When intentional introductions become a habit, you stop trying to shine. You design the room so others can. That’s where the real value sits.

Shared wisdom listening to Oksana Koriakova about human connection

💡 4 Mini-Insights

1️⃣ People don’t attend events for content alone

They come for proximity. They want to meet someone useful, interesting or aligned. Your job is to shorten the distance between them.

2️⃣ Structure reduces social friction

A name tag with context. A short prompt. A shared question. When you remove awkwardness, conversations start faster.

3️⃣ Shared visibility builds trust

When you invite others to speak, you signal respect. The room sees depth instead of hierarchy.

4️⃣ The host sets the emotional temperature

If you’re generous with attention, others mirror it. If you dominate, they withdraw. Rooms respond to leadership style more than agenda.

✅ 2 Habit-Building Actions

🔹 Prepare three intentional pairings before your next event

Ask yourself: who should meet whom, and why? Do the work before the room fills.

🔹 Give every introduction a bridge

Replace “You two should connect.” with “You both work with clients in the same industry – suggest you compare notes.” Specificity creates momentum.

🪞 1 Reflection Question

Who in your world would benefit from meeting each other — and what’s stopping you from making that introduction today?

See you next week for another episode of 4‑2‑1.