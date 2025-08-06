Welcome to the new 4-2-1 Habit series with mini insights, habit-building actions, and a reflective question to anchor your week. Here is the third episode about just showing up.

Last week, I wasn’t feeling it.

Post-book-launch exhaustion was real.

My to-do list looked like a monument to past ambition.

My brain, on the other hand, just wanted another coffee.

It would’ve been easy to skip writing, pause planning, and postpone caring — at least for the day. One of those moments where inspiration is on sick leave and discipline snoozes the alarm clock.

But I remembered the one habit that (nearly) never fails me:

Show up anyway.

That’s how I wrote and published 28 books.

💡 4 Mini-Insights

1️⃣ Motivation is strange

You know it, motivation comes and goes. But a habit, good or bad? It doesn’t wait for your mood to catch up.

2️⃣ Momentum doesn’t need magic

One small action such as opening the document, writing a sentence or a paragraph is often enough to shift the energy and get into a routine.

3️⃣ Discipline thrives on neutrality

Don’t wait to feel amazing before hitting your tasks. Just do the thing like brushing your teeth based on everyday action to get into rhythm.

4️⃣ Identity forms quietly

When you show up even on those “off” days, you build the strongest version of yourself. Identity shift comes with action, one step at a time.

✅ 2 Habit-Building Actions

🔹 Book a “non-negotiable slot” each day for your habit, even just 10 minutes. Add it to your calendar like a client meeting (“Future You” is your client!).

🔹 Have a “just open the file” rule. On low-energy days, commit to opening the document or your chosen app without no pressure to write, edit, or perform. Most days, momentum will carry you further just by being there.

🪞 1 Reflection Question

What little action could you still do today, even if you don’t feel like it??

Want to learn more about building habits? Please read my new book, Happy Habits, which has been launched on Monday 28 July.

You can find the recording of the launch on my YouTube channel.

👉 And here you can order the book as Kindle ebook and paperback.

See you next week for another dose of 4‑2‑1.