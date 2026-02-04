St George Motorboat Club in Sans Souci in the South of Sydney

This morning I joined a networking event that starts before most people finish their first coffee (and we love our coffee in Australia).

It was a BNI chapter in the very South of Sydney. Early, very early - but beautiful surrounding, very beautiful.

Would you want to attend a meeting expecting only strangers from another region to attend?

Gratefully I know the chapter president who was also this week’s feature presenter: social media expert and agency owner Bianca Schwartpaul. Same German heritage.

I have not been her only guest - actually I knew four others in the room who wanted to hear her speech. Good, didn’t feel that alone in the morning.

Even more, the gentleman on the photo below is Noel Kowald, the owner of Davies Chocolate – I call him “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”. And noël in French already sounds like Christmas (which smells like chocolate).

Of course it’s easy to label that meeting as a “one-off effort” or a necessary pain to get there.

But one conversation from years ago reframed it for me. Executive coach Duncan Fish told me:

“Since joining BNI, I don’t wake up early just on Friday, our meeting day. I wake up early every day. Then it’s not a bad day. It’s just my regular day.”

That’s the difference between effort and habit.

Looks I need to tell all of those to be on Substack, especially Leanne Elich in the middle of this photo, she is an expert in sales psychology.

💡 4 Mini-Insights

1️⃣ One early morning feels hard but a routine feels normal

Your body and mind resist exceptions, not patterns.

2️⃣ Habits remove negotiation

You don’t debate the alarm when the decision is already made.

3️⃣ Consistency reduces friction

What feels uncomfortable once becomes neutral when repeated.

4️⃣ Early habits compound quietly

You gain time, focus, and presence before the day fills up.

✅ 2 Habit-Building Actions

🔹 Standardise the start

Wake up at plus/minus the same time every weekday, even when there is no event to attend.

🔹 Attach a reason, not a reward

Anchor the habit to who you want to be, not what you want to get.

🪞 1 Reflection Question

What would feel easier if you stopped treating it as an exception and made it your default?

Do you want to learn more about building habits? Please read my new book, Happy Habits which became a triple Amazon bestseller in Australia and hit the ranks in other countries as well.

👉 Order the book as Kindle ebook and paperback (audiobook in preparation)

👉 Want a signed copy? You can order it for pickup in Sydney, shipped in Australia / New Zealand or sent worldwide.

See you next week for another episode of 4‑2‑1.