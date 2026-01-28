Arriving at Circular Quay taken with my own camera

This week marked ten years since my wife Alexandra and I first arrived in Australia.

That arrival was not to stay, not to work or plant roots – just to arrive.

We came as visitors, on a cruise ship from Auckland to Sydney, after three months travelling through New Zealand, the trip of our lifetime. Returning where we once studied English shortly after meeting each other fresh out of university.

Tasmania surprised me. Melbourne won me over with culture and coffee. And arriving at Circular Quay in Sydney left me quietly overwhelmed.

That moment didn’t change my life immediately but it planted an idea that kept returning.

What I’ve learned over the years is that arrival moments deserve to be remembered, even the ones that don’t look important at the time.

I now celebrate three Australian milestones every year for myself:

arriving as a tourist (29 January in 🇦🇺 or 2 February in Sydney)

arriving to study (my birthday on 4 May)

arriving on a work visa (3 November)

I might be a bit nostalgic about it – and it also helps me see progress which is otherwise easy to overlook.

To mark this ten-year anniversary, I didn’t just write a LinkedIn post. In addition to that, I turned the memory into a story: a modern fairy tale about a quokka who sails away from home.

Celebration doesn’t always look like a party, sometimes it entices us to create something that didn’t exist before.

On the top deck of our cruise ship with the Sydney Harbour Bridge

💡 4 Mini-Insights

1️⃣ Milestones are not just achievements

Some moments matter because they start a direction, not because they finish something.

2️⃣ Celebration strengthens identity

When you mark meaningful moments, you remind yourself who you are becoming, not just what you’ve done.

3️⃣ Memory fades without intention

If you don’t celebrate whatever repeatable occasion, your story quietly blurs into “just another year”.

4️⃣ Creation is a form of celebration

Writing, sharing, or building something from a moment often honours it more deeply than words alone.

✅ 2 Habit-Building Actions

🔹 Pick one date worth remembering

Not a big win—just a moment that changed how you thought, moved, or decided.

🔹 Create a small ritual around it

Write a paragraph, take a walk, share a post, or revisit an old photo. Repeat it yearly.

🪞 1 Reflection Question

Which moment in your life quietly shaped your direction but has never been properly celebrated?

