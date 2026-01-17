Successful collaboration rarely starts with a big announcement or a formal partnership.

Most of the meaningful collaborations in my corporate work and my writing business didn’t begin with strategy decks or contracts. Instead they started with curiosity, generosity, and a simple willingness to build something together before knowing exactly where it would lead.

Over time, I noticed something important: People who collaborate well don’t wait for the perfect opportunity, they practice collaboration as a habit in small and repeatable ways.

Here are some of my recent examples:

LinkedIn Power Lab : Since I added a co-facilitator into my webinar series with Natalie Tran (she is on the photo above) it opened broader opportunities for my network.

Company Events : Why should I talk during the whole event when I can introduce a fireside chat with a fellow expert as in my next event with Deanna Notice in Brisbane.

#42coffees : My networking series is running in its third season to showcase interesting people and their passions with my network on LinkedIn nearly every Friday.

Substack Live : It was an honour to be invited by Natasha Tynes, Michele Parad and 🎈Noemi from ME TIME 🎈 to talk live to our combined audiences. More to come!

Collaborative Articles: I enjoyed sharing my writing experience in this article with Veronica Llorca-Smith. From that article “How I published my book backwards” my book mentoring program was born.

Next stop: my webinar “From LinkedIn Content to Substack Flywheel” with Veronica on Monday 19 February (click on the link above to register and get the recording).

💡 4 Mini-Insights

1️⃣ Collaboration beats competition in the long run

The fastest growth I’ve seen didn’t come from outworking others; it came from working with them.

2️⃣ Collaboration starts before alignment is perfect

You don’t need identical goals to collaborate, just shared intent, enough overlap and mutual respect.

3️⃣ Collaborations compound even when they’re small

From a co-created idea to a guest post or joint event: small efforts build trust that scales later. Make sure to document the outcome.

4️⃣ Collaboration reveals blind spots

Working with others exposes assumptions you didn’t know you had. Good side effect: it broadens your horizon and sharpens your thinking.

✅ 2 Habit-Building Actions

🔹 Invite one person into your work this month

This approach is not to sell or pitch your own stuff. Simply to explore something together.

🔹 Design collaboration into your calendar

Similar to tasks: what’s not scheduled won’t happen. Make space for shared creation.

🪞 1 Reflection Question

Who could you collaborate with for an energising exchange?

Do you want to learn more about building habits? Please read my new book, Happy Habits which became a triple Amazon bestseller in Australia and hit the ranks in other countries as well.

👉 Order the book as Kindle ebook and paperback (audiobook in preparation)

👉 Want a signed copy? You can order it for pickup in Sydney, shipped in Australia / New Zealand or sent worldwide.

See you next week for another episode of 4‑2‑1.