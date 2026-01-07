Planning used to feel heavy to me, especially coming from the world of perfection (that’s what people associate with Switzerland).

While I like structure a lot, planning often gets confused with predicting the future. I remember all the long lists, ambitious goals and spreadsheets with data points and projections — all pretending we can control all what’s coming next (hint: we can’t).

Experience taught me something else: planning about getting oriented, not about getting it right.

Unplanned things don’t disappear, they float in a strange way. Often they sit in your head, pop up at the wrong time and quietly drain energy without knowing what gets you down.

The absence of a plan creates friction, not freedom.

And that’s why planning became a habit for me. Not those yearly masterplans as I know in the corporate world, also not perfect roadmaps.

But regular moments of stepping back and asking myself: what am I actually working on and why?

Especially at the start of a new year, planning is less about ambition and more about alignment. The time to make intentional room for habits, projects and people, still before the calendar fills itself.

In this sense, I actually planned my book titles and covers ahead of time, knowing that not every project needs a big bang launch.

Some of my books are anchors, some are bridges, others are simply markers along the way.

By deciding early what exists and when, I remove pressure later. There is no rush to “perform” every time, no anxiety about momentum. The work already has a place to land.

That’s what planning does at its best: it creates permission to move steadily, to adjust, and to let things grow at their own pace. I plan it backwards!

And from there, everything else becomes easier so much easier to adjust.

💡 4 Mini-Insights

1️⃣ Planning is about priorities, not perfection

A simple plan clarifies what matters now. You can’t do everything anyway and better choose what to leave out and decide what comes first.

2️⃣ Planning reduces decision fatigue

When choices are made in advance, energy is saved for execution without constant rethinking (what a relief).

3️⃣ Planning makes habits easier to keep

Habits survive longer when they have a place in your calendar, not just in your head (so please add it there including review checkpoints).

4️⃣ Planning is allowed to change

A plan is a starting point of best assumptions based on current knowledge, not a binding contract. Adjusting is part of the habit, not a failure.

✅ 2 Habit-Building Actions

🔹 Plan small

Instead of mapping the whole year in business or personal life, better define milestones and plan the next two weeks in detail. Momentum beats ambition.

🔹 Plan visibly

Write it down, with pen and paper or electronically. Place it somewhere you’ll surely see it or even print it out. A visible plan is harder to ignore.

🪞 1 Reflection Question

What would feel lighter if it was planned (even loosely) instead of carried in your head?

