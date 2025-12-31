Preparing for the last day of this year in a well-known location for New Years Eve, I thought a bit further about celebrating in style.

Many parts of our daily life is taken for granted: the job well done - silence. A project finished on time (or not but finished) is expected. A promotion or any gesture of gratitude - the exception.

What about we turn that around and celebrate a certain milestone achievement by ourselves? Whatever it is, let’s recognise that achievement and share it with others.

Because what we take as normal could mean admiration or a case study in the view of others.

Funny side note: working for nearly 20 years at a tour operator taught me to serve clients instead of celebrating the change of the year by myself. So no surprise I’m sitting and writing on New Year Eve.

Just once I had my own way to celebrate when I played a pantomime actor in a Black Light Theatre in Prague some 20+ years ago… here is the proof (I’m in the middle playing an actually funny scene):

Gunnar in the middle and two pantomime actors in Prague

💡 4 Mini-Insights

1️⃣ Celebration closes the loop

Without celebration, habits feel endless. Celebration creates a psychological full stop like a moment of completion that makes continuation easier.

2️⃣ Style beats scale

Celebrations don’t need to be big. It needs to be intentional such as a coffee ritual, a walk, a shared message, a dinner; style is about meaning, not size.

3️⃣ Celebration trains self-respect

When you celebrate progress, you signal that your time and energy are worth acknowledging. This builds your confidence quietly, habit by habit.

4️⃣ What you celebrate is worth repeating

Celebrate outcomes only, and you’ll chase results. Celebrate consistency, effort and completion, then you’ll build systems that last.

✅ 2 Habit-Building Actions

🔹 Define your “style”

Complete this sentence: “When I finish something meaningful, I celebrate by…” Choose one repeatable, personal ritual which is simple and easy to maintain.

🔹 Schedule the celebration, not just the work

Next time you plan a new habit or project, block time for the celebration before you start like reverse engineering. If it’s not planned, it won’t happen.

🪞 1 Reflection Question

What have you finished recently that you never truly celebrated — and how could you honour it now?

