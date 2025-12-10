Some pieces of work only reveals its value when they are repeated like a sequence where each piece adds to the next one.

I created some examples over the years such as:

My first 7-day email course

The #42coffees series

So far 48 LinkedIn Power Lab webinars

… or my 368 weeks of #socialsellingmonday posts

Those grew from consistency — good for the reader to form an expectation. Think about “The Saturday Solopreneur” from Justin Welsh which started the newsletter renaissance. or the weekly “Strategic AF” from Adriana Tica every Thursday — I can’t wait to read both of those!

A series is also great for the creator as a series removes friction. No need to ask, “What should I create next?” The framework is already waiting for you.

There are two ways of series: many are running on evergreen like the mentioned newsletters or my endless episodes — and those meant to solve one problem across few elements like an email course or a post series.

In this week’s post, my mentor Veronica Llorca-Smith described the power of the second part of serialization: she created a sequence of 5 exclusive posts under the title “The Public Speaking Playbook” . This series helped to gain the required feedback to launch her recommended online course, Speak to Scale.

💡 4 Mini-Insights

1️⃣ A series reduces decision-making

The reader knows what’s coming next, especially when they arrive at the same time like your favourite newsletter.

2️⃣ A series builds trust

Readers can observe your rhythm before they hear your message. They know you’re there for longer than a one-off.

3️⃣ A series clarifies your voice

Repetition sharpens what you actually believe — and it shows how you can guide readers over time to grow together.

4️⃣ A series compounds impact

Even smaller pieces like just four episodes add up when they are aligned by design and lead to a bigger picture.

✅ 2 Habit-Building Actions

🔹 Get started with selecting the topic

Pick one area where you already have momentum and can formalise your expertise into a series.

🔹 Define your desired rhythm

Set a repeatable cadence: either evergreen for weekly, bi-weekly, or even daily — or a series with a defined end such as 5 emails about one topic.

🪞 1 Reflection Question

Where would a simple, repeatable format help you create better to the point, even with less effort?

Do you want to learn more about building habits? Please read my new book, Happy Habits which became a triple Amazon bestseller in Australia and hit the ranks in other countries as well.

👉 Order the book as Kindle ebook and paperback.

👉 Want a signed copy? You can order it for pickup in Sydney, shipped in Australia / New Zealand or sent worldwide.

See you next week for another episode of 4‑2‑1.