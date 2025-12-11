Happy Habits

Happy Habits

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Veronica Llorca-Smith's avatar
Veronica Llorca-Smith
1d

Thank you for the mention, Gunnar and I love how you explain the benefits of serializing.

It's honestly an underrated strategy for building trust and boosting sales. I'm planning to do it again and again for my content. Good luck and keep the series up!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Gunnar Habitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture