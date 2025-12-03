Over the last two weeks I spoke at two Partner Events in two cities, first in my home town in Sydney, then in Melbourne.

Each room was different, each conversation took its own direction. And because I had already spoken so many times before, it all felt natural.

That is the quiet benefit of public speaking: the more you do it, the less you need to prepare for it - simply because you’ve built the muscle.

You know how to read the room, adjust your pace, and follow the energy. You neither freeze not overthink. You simply step in and start.

Speaking often removes the drama from speaking at all.

And when you treat public speaking as a good habit worth building instead of the heroic star performance, it becomes something you can rely on.

Whether it’s a panel panel, a fireside chat or a short presentation in front of a small group, you carry the same rhythm with you.

This habit makes everything so much easier.

💡 4 Mini-Insights

1️⃣ Repetition builds confidence

You don’t just find confidence somewhere; you earn it through showing up again and again.

2️⃣ Small stages matter

An intimate 10-person workshop teaches you as much as a 500-person keynote speech.

3️⃣ Preparation becomes lighter

You rely less on a well prepared script and focus more on the clarity of your message.

4️⃣ Speaking sharpens thinking

Explaining an idea out loud forces you to understand it better - and gives you the benefit of immediate reaction of the audience.

✅ 2 Habit-Building Actions

🔹 Say yes to smaller speaking opportunities

Treat those smaller opportunities as ideal training grounds, not as distractions from the main stage.

🔹 Create a reusable structure

A simple three-part flow makes any talk easier to start and easier to finish. You can learn to have that structure in your DNA.

🪞 1 Reflection Question

When did you last speak in front of others… and what would happen if you made that a regular part of your rhythm?

