Welcome to the new 4-2-1 Habit series - providing you with mini-insights, habit-building actions, and a reflective question.

As you can guess, James Clear’s 3-2-1 newsletter was the inspiration for this format, actually one of the most popular newsletters in the world. Each episode includes 3 short ideas from him, 2 quotes from others, and 1 question for the reader.

Being more practical in my approach, I increased the thoughts towards my lucky number 4 and to replace the quotes with actions. Together they form the number 7 which stands for mastery in the world of symbolism.

Here is the second episode about habits when getting messy.

💡 4 Mini-Insights

1️⃣ Consistency doesn’t mean perfection

Miss a day? That is not failure, rather normal. The goal is to progress over time. Missing once is human, missing twice creates a new habit: skipping.

2️⃣ Life will interrupt your best routine

Disruptions are part of the process. Instead of restarting from zero, pick up from where you left off without guilt.

3️⃣ Simplicity is your fallback strategy

On hard days, shrink your habit down. One breath. One page. One step. Small actions rescue big intentions as long you still do a smaller step.

4️⃣ Self-compassion beats self-criticism

You don’t guilt-trip your way into consistency. Beating yourself up doesn’t build momentum; grace does.

✅ 2 Habit-Building Actions

🔹 Create a “fallback version” of your habit.

What is the bare minimum you can do when everything goes sideways? Write it down and celebrate when you do it.

🔹 Set a reset ritual.

Choose one cue (like Sunday night or after lunch on Mondays) to check in on your habits without shame, just reflection. Use it to re-align gently.

🪞 1 Reflection Question

When your habit falls apart, what’s your first thought (and is it helping)?

Want to learn more about building habits? Please read my new book, Happy Habits, which has been launched on Monday 28 July.

You can find the recording of the launch on my YouTube channel.

👉 And here you can order the book as Kindle ebook and paperback.

See you next soon with another episode.