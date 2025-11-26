Happy Habits

Ellen Sue Stern
Nov 30

Hi Gunnar,

It’s a pleasure to meet you. Your essay reminded me of a zoom meeting I attended a few weeks ago. I was very busy and agreed to attend as a favor to a friend. 30 minutes into it, the facilitator still hadn’t invited the participants to introduce ourselves, much less invite any of us to share or speak up on the topic we were there to ostensibly brainstorm. I was appalled. After spending over 30 years doing keynotes, workshops and seminars, if I learned one thing it is to step aside and give the room to the participants. In fact, I was always silent for at least three minutes to give them the chance to settle in and take in my presence, after which the sooner I involved them in hands on participation, the better!

Nov 26

It's true, a warm introduction can change the whole tone of a room. Connection is what people remember long after the content fades. Your reminder makes me want to be more intentional with the way I link people, too.

