I’ve run many events over the years from small groups to large conventions, but something clicked again this week.

I hosted an ActiveCampaign session for marketing agencies, and the feedback reminded me of a simple truth: most people don’t show up for content first. They attend for connection.

And these desired connections start with one small thing we often overlook: the habit of making introductions.

When you bring people together, your job is not just to entertain them as the comedian on a theatre stage.

Your job is to help them talk to each other in a way that feels natural. You set the tone. You lower the temperature. You create the first link so more links form without you.

Out of the blue I received this feedback from a person who never saw me before that week:

This is about what happens when you treat introductions as a habit, not an afterthought.

When you invite people into your event, guide the first moments, facilitate commented introductions and then step back. The participants start building something you couldn’t script: real conversation, curiosity, and sometimes a friendship that lasts longer than the event itself.

My favourite example is super connector

meeting book author

at my birthday book launch of

on 4 May 2023 - they still talk and do activities together.

Connect & Act

It only takes one introduction to change the entire room.

💡 4 Mini-Insights

1️⃣ People relax when they’re welcomed

A simple introduction between two or more removes early friction.

2️⃣ Nothing sounds better than their own name

When you say someone’s name, they feel literally heard and seen. Pay attention to names from other cultures learning how to call them.

3️⃣ Small prompts open big conversations

No need to prepare for long intros. A relatable question for both sides can do more than a full agenda.

4️⃣ Your energy in the room is contagious

Simple rule: If you’re warm in your intentions to connect people, the room warms up with you and entices participants to follow.

✅ 2 Habit-Building Actions

🔹 Pair people intentionally

Match strangers with a simple line: “You two should talk.” Without someone doing that,

and

would have never met.

🔹 Define the first topic

Give the people you introduce each other an easy opening question so no one starts cold. No book - no look!

🪞 1 Reflection Question

Who deserves an introduction from you this week and what might happen if you make it?

