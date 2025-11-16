Some weeks run away from you. Mine did as well this week. Meetings, travel, late replies, early starts, and suddenly the window for writing closes before I’ve even noticed it was open.

Good thing: you don’t lose a habit because you miss the perfect version. You lose it when you stop doing the smallest version.

For me this week is that smallest version. My writing wasn’t polished, not even long and for sure delayed. But it was done — and only that matters.

(Sure, I could find an excuse like helping my client Marta to have her book published in Spanish and English — but shouldn’t prevent from my own stuff).

When time is tight, your habit should stay alive without the need to be brilliant.

💡 4 Mini-Insights

1️⃣ Keep going when the going gets tough

A habit survives when it stays connected to reality, not optimism. Don’t become a dreamer about your habits.

2️⃣ Better done in short than draft in perfection

A minimum version keeps momentum and rhythm without keeping the pressure far too high to give up easily.

3️⃣ Just sitting down to start is half the task

You only need to write one honest line to stay in motion. Or take the running shoes. You can do that by brushing teeth, why not with your habits?

4️⃣ Growth is not linear but deciding to stop is

A small action today protects the bigger version tomorrow. You don’t need to be phoenix out of the ashes. Sometimes small is needed to grow later.

✅ 2 Habit-Building Actions

🔹 Reduce to the max

Define the smallest version of your habit and give this a name you can remember. Use that one when there is not enough time.

🔹 Plan the mini version

Keep a kind of bare-minimum list of things you commit to do even in a smaller version for days when time collapses.

🪞 1 Reflection Question

What is the tiniest version of your habit that still counts? Why aren’t you using that one more often?

