This week I attended a large convention in Sydney, the Business Show as they called it here.

Thousands of people tried to find more than pens at endless booths, and the usual flow of business cards or goodies nobody needs.

The majority of the exhibitors talked about AI, others about mental health. Well, companies needs both these days.

Should I just scroll by seeking the next coffee stand?

No, curiosity changed everything.

At one corner I stopped by a booth called Work Happy. Their bright yellow branding caught my eye using the same colour as the word “Happy” on my Happy Habits book. A small detail, but it sparked a real conversation.

Sabina Brodie and I talked about employee assistant programs and how happiness at work is more strategic than just lip service. Without that curious pause, it would’ve been another name I walked past. Instead, it turned into a thoughtful exchange… and a gift hamper from their draw as a bonus reminder that curiosity pays off.

Love the smile in the word “happy” - photo by Sabina Brodie

💡 4 Mini-Insights

1️⃣ Curiosity breaks ritual

Most people attend events like on autopilot. When you ask a question that doesn’t fit their script, you stand out and surprise them.

2️⃣ Interest creates influence

People remember genuine curiosity much more than any memorised sales pitch. The more you care about their story, the more they care about yours.

3️⃣ Curiosity fuels learning

Every “How?” and “Why?” challenges your thinking. This is the fastest way to grow by wondering instead of knowing.

4️⃣ Wonder beats judgment

When you replace their assumptions with questions, you uncover insightful context, the starting point of proper understanding.

✅ 2 Habit-Building Actions

🔹 Ask one better question each day

Replace “How is your business going?” with something like “What is something you’ve recently learned that surprised you?”

🔹 Stay longer in the answer

Don’t simply rush to reply and pitch half of your answer. Let silence draw the next layer out to raise curiosity on the other side.

🪞 1 Reflection Question

When was the last time curiosity turned a random encounter into something meaningful?

Do you want to learn more about building habits? Please read my new book, Happy Habits which became a triple Amazon bestseller in Australia and hit the ranks in other countries as well.

👉 Order the book as Kindle ebook and paperback.

👉 Want a signed copy? You can order it for pickup in Sydney, shipped in Australia / New Zealand or sent worldwide.

See you next week for another episode of 4‑2‑1.