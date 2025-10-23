Happy Habits

Happy Habits

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pawel Halicki's avatar
Pawel Halicki
16h

Sadly in many areas, the fear of missing out has already turned into the fear of missing anything.

We’re no longer choosing what to pay attention to. We’re just frantically panic-scrolling so we don’t miss the next thing, and the next, and the next. This anxiety isn’t rooted in missing out on something good. It’s rooted in the exhausting delusion that we can stay on top of everything.

Thankfully, liberation comes the moment you give yourself permission to miss most things, so you finally have the space to truly experience what actually matters to you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gunnar Habitz
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Gunnar Habitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture