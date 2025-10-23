Today I posted for on LinkedIn episode 361st of my #socialsellingmonday series - one post per week for nearly seven years without fail. Does it always work like that in life?

Actually not. By my own surprise I missed last week’s 4-2-1 Habit post, life came in the way. It was drafted in my head, I put some ideas down but didn’t manage to write.

Tragedy? No. Maybe a sign because it would have been episode 13?

When I grew up in regulated Germany somebody said: no rule without an exception. So here we go, it’s possible to miss out.

Important is how we come back.

💡 4 Mini-Insights

1️⃣ Missing out is a feedback

It shows where your energy or focus needs rest without feeling guilty. The gap tells you something about your limits and priorities.

2️⃣ Consistency doesn’t mean perfection

Seven years of posting proves discipline but the real habit is resilience. You return even when life interrupts, sometimes even stronger.

3️⃣ Rest refuels your rhythm

Skipping a task once doesn’t weaken the system. Instead it strengthens the structure by showing it can bend without breaking down.

4️⃣ Perspective resets progress

When you step back from your own actions, you see patterns. Missing one edition gives space to rediscover why you started.

✅ 2 Habit-Building Actions

🔹 Observe the pause

When you skip something on purpose or by accident, don’t rush to fill the gap. Ask what it gave you in return such as clarity or time.

🔹 Re-enter with intention

Don’t try to just catch up. Continue as if nobody noticed. Pick up where you left off and let the break become part of the rhythm.

🪞 1 Reflection Question

What would you really miss if you skip a regular action which you otherwise perform with consistency?

See you next week for another episode of 4‑2‑1.