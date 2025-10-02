🎉 This week I hit a small but meaningful milestone: 100 subscribers to my Happy Habits newsletter here on Substack 🙏

Instead of just noting the number, I want to pause and practice what I preach: gratitude in action. Numbers fade but relationships stay with gratitude being the bridge between the two.

Sure, I could easily import the 700 people from my other publication over or the email address I collected from my LinkedIn webinars over the years - but that would be not be honest as those people didn’t subscribe to Happy Habits.

Besides celebrating 100 subscribers I also like the 1234 views

💡 4 Mini-Insights

1️⃣ Gratitude grows when expressed

Thinking about something nice might feel good but saying that out loud or writing it down makes it real.

2️⃣ Recognition is specific, not generic

A personal “thank you” always works. When you start naming concretely what you appreciate you will double its impact.

3️⃣ Small celebrations create momentum

You don’t need flowers or a cake for every milestone. A quick reflection or note in your journal unlocks further motivation.

4️⃣ Gratitude compounds

A single thank-you today can spark another tomorrow: both in yourself and also in the person you thank that way.

✅ 2 Habit-Building Actions

🔹 Build a gratitude list

Write down three people who supported you in the past month. Send each a short, personal message of thanks.

🔹 Show your next win

Celebrate your next “small win” in public. This is not to brag but rather to show those around you how gratitude looks like in practice.

🪞 1 Reflection Question

Who could you thank today for the quiet support you would otherwise take for granted?

See you next week for another episode of 4‑2‑1.