🎂 Yesterday I attended a birthday lunch celebration of Digital Marketing expert

and founder of

from Sydney which doubled as the launch of a new podcast studio within the

It struck me: how often do we reduce birthdays to a lazy “HBD” on Facebook or just liking their Instagram reels instead of treating them as an opportunity to strengthen real relationships?

Birthdays are milestones reminding us that someone matters. Turning that into a habit can shift you from being a contact to becoming a connection.

And if you attend a birthday event like that you will be surprised how many like-minded people are around - great chance to build new connections.

💡 4 Mini-Insights

1️⃣ Perfect change to reconnect

We don’t need to wait for a project or reason to reach out. The calendar has the perfect cue. And it works still after 48 hours if you miss it.

2️⃣ The medium matters

A direct call, a short voice mail or even a handwritten card says far more than an auto-generated comment on social media or an automated email.

3️⃣ Small gestures stick

People rarely remember the hundreds of likes but never forget the one thoughtful and well meant message.

4️⃣ Consistency compounds

Remembering birthdays of people we like each year creates an identity: you become the person who genuinely shows up when it matters.

✅ 2 Habit-Building Actions

🔹 Build a birthday tracker

Export birthdays from social platforms or your CRM and set reminders in your calendar. Not for all people but those who matter to you.

🔹 Choose your channel

This is an individual choice. If you can’t call them, send a personal audio or video message. If you’re local, drop off a small card. Make it tangible.

🪞 1 Reflection Question

Who has a birthday coming up where you could go beyond a simple “like” and instead make them feel truly seen?

Do you want to learn more about building habits? Please read my new book, Happy Habits which became a triple Amazon bestseller in Australia and hit the ranks in other countries as well.

👉 Order the book as Kindle ebook and paperback.

👉 Want a signed copy? You can order it for pickup in Sydney, shipped in Australia / New Zealand or sent worldwide.

See you next week for another episode of 4‑2‑1.