4-2-1 Habit ⚒️ 1: Start Before You're Ready
This new atomic newsletter series comes with four mini-insights, two habit-building activities, and one reflective question for the reader. Looking forward to reading your feedback!
As you can guess, James Clear’s 3-2-1 newsletter was the inspiration for this format, actually one of the most popular newsletters in the world. Each episode includes 3 short ideas from him, 2 quotes from others, and 1 question for the reader.
Being more practical in my teaching, my approach is to increase the thoughts towards my lucky number 4 and to replace the quotes with actions. Together they form the number 7 which stands for mastery in the world of symbolism.
Let’s go with the first episode to start before we’re ready. On purpose the first part as I write these lines before this new Substack publication is ready.
💡 4 Mini-Insights
Motivation follows action, not the other way around
We often imagine motivation as the fuel that gets us started. But in reality, it’s the reward for taking action. The moment you begin, energy begins to flow. Start first, and your brain catches up.
The smallest version of your habit still counts
Two minutes of your habit may feel insignificant, but it’s the identity that matters: “I’m the kind of person who starts” is infinitely more powerful than “I’m the kind of person who plans perfectly but never acts.”
You don’t need to feel ready; you need to begin anyway
Waiting until you feel inspired is procrastination in disguise, will never happen. Most successful habits are built on rhythm, not on readiness. You’ll never regret starting small, but you might regret not starting at all.
There is no perfect time ever
Life will always be full. The idea that “someday” will be quieter, calmer, or less chaotic is a myth. Small consistent actions today beat delayed perfection tomorrow.
✅ 2 Habit-Building Actions
Shrink your habit to a two-minute starter
Want to write? Open your doc and write one sentence. Want to exercise? Just put on your shoes. Progress begins with presence, not a long ritual.
Track your habit for 3 days without judging
Use a notebook, a sticky note, or an app. Just track whether you showed up. You’re building evidence with repetition, not streaks.
🪞 1 Reflection Question
If you didn’t need motivation to begin, what would you start today?
Love this Gunnar and yes it is energising. If I didn’t need motivation, I’d love to start cleaning out my shed. My mum queried why I didn’t have it locked the other day and I told her I’d actually be relieved if someone came in and stole everything from in there 😂 Anyway, hopefully your happy habits will get me to start the process. 🙏🏻
Gunnar, this is such a smart and energizing format, bite-sized but genuinely impactful. I like how you replaced quotes with actions, it makes the advice feel immediately doable. Starting before we’re ready might just be the nudge we all needed.