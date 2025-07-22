Welcome to the new 4-2-1 Habit series - providing you with mini-insights, habit-building actions, and a reflective question.

As you can guess, James Clear’s 3-2-1 newsletter was the inspiration for this format, actually one of the most popular newsletters in the world. Each episode includes 3 short ideas from him, 2 quotes from others, and 1 question for the reader.

Being more practical in my teaching, my approach is to increase the thoughts towards my lucky number 4 and to replace the quotes with actions. Together they form the number 7 which stands for mastery in the world of symbolism.

Let’s go with the first episode to start before we’re ready. On purpose the first part as I write these lines before this new Substack publication is ready.

💡 4 Mini-Insights

Motivation follows action, not the other way around

We often imagine motivation as the fuel that gets us started. But in reality, it’s the reward for taking action. The moment you begin, energy begins to flow. Start first, and your brain catches up. The smallest version of your habit still counts

Two minutes of your habit may feel insignificant, but it’s the identity that matters: “I’m the kind of person who starts” is infinitely more powerful than “I’m the kind of person who plans perfectly but never acts.” You don’t need to feel ready; you need to begin anyway

Waiting until you feel inspired is procrastination in disguise, will never happen. Most successful habits are built on rhythm, not on readiness. You’ll never regret starting small, but you might regret not starting at all. There is no perfect time ever

Life will always be full. The idea that “someday” will be quieter, calmer, or less chaotic is a myth. Small consistent actions today beat delayed perfection tomorrow.

✅ 2 Habit-Building Actions

Shrink your habit to a two-minute starter

Want to write? Open your doc and write one sentence. Want to exercise? Just put on your shoes. Progress begins with presence, not a long ritual. Track your habit for 3 days without judging

Use a notebook, a sticky note, or an app. Just track whether you showed up. You’re building evidence with repetition, not streaks.

🪞 1 Reflection Question

If you didn’t need motivation to begin, what would you start today?

Want to learn more about building habits? Please read my new book, Happy Habits, which will be published on Monday 28 July. You can find all about it on its own website www.happyhabitz.com.

My launch event happens on that very day at 7pm Sydney time.

Please register here: www.happyhabitz.com/20250728 and get the recording sent within 12h afterwards.

See you there!