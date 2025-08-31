Happy Habits

The Quiet Habit of Reflection
Action drives progress but reflection brings clarity in a quiet way. Without pausing, we repeat old patterns. But with reflection, we realign them…
  
Gunnar Habitz
3
4-2-1 Habit ⚒️ 6: Miss a Habit? Keep Going
Missing a habit is feedback, not failure. Excuses delay growth more than mistakes do. Both are missing actions but are quite different. Here’s why…
  
Gunnar Habitz
3
Follow-Up is an Underrated Habit
Events give you contacts, follow-up turns them into relationships. Here’s why the simplest habit is also the most underrated. Note to self after…
  
Gunnar Habitz
1
4-2-1 Habit ⚒️ 5: The Habit of Prepping to Speak
Speaking confidence is a habit, not just talent. My pre-stage ritual turns fear into flow. Four minutes, four steps — every place, every time. How do…
  
Gunnar Habitz
3
The Habit of Speaking Up
Public speaking is a habit, not just talent. From nervous team updates in Switzerland to keynote stages in Sydney, I learned confidence through…
  
Gunnar Habitz
6
4-2-1 Habit ⚒️ 4: Triggers Build Habits More Than Discipline
This week a trigger hit me literally when I fell down on the street by not paying attention. That's the beginning of stopping a negative habit. Here are…
  
Gunnar Habitz
3
How I Accidentally Built the 4‑2‑1 Habit Framework
I didn’t invent my 4-2-1 framework in a flash of genius, it found me. A tweak inspired by James Clear’s 3-2-1 became my own habit-building rhythm. Here…
  
Gunnar Habitz
3
4-2-1 Habit ⚒️ 3: The Magic of Just Showing Up
What a day. I showed up with bed hair and a half-full mug. No big ideas, just caffeine and commitment. Turns out, showing up is 80% espresso and 20…
  
Gunnar Habitz
9
The Place That Changed My Pace
When I flew to Bhutan, I thought I was escaping burnout. Instead, I discovered a habit hidden in plain sight: slowness. Here’s how a Himalayan journey…
  
Gunnar Habitz
5
The Exact Playbook We Used to Get an Amazon Bestseller
Three categories, three countries within three days of launch
July 2025

